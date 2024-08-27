“The neighbourhood was shaking because the bombing was so intense. Everything in the house was shaking – the doors, the windows, everything. We were very scared. My mother hid us under the bed so that we wouldn’t be hurt,” explains Minyar, 11. He is from Khartoum in Sudan and now lives in Kassala State, 600 kilometres to the north-east.

My colleagues and I hear these kinds of heartbreaking stories when we meet children who have been forced to flee their homes amid Sudan’s bloody war. More than five million children are currently displaced in the country. We often meet them in overcrowded camps and settlements where access to shelter, healthcare and sanitation is non-existent or very limited. Families struggle to cope and children are at high risk of malnutrition and outbreaks of deadly diseases.

“All we want is water to drink and a roof over our heads. Unfortunately, many of us cannot afford these basic things,” says Weam, 15, originally from Khartoum and now in Gedarif State in the south-east.

The situation is particularly dire for children and families trapped in areas affected by direct conflict, insecurity and lack of protection. The situation in Zamzam camp in North Darfur has already crossed the famine threshold. In addition to Zamzam, there are 13 other areas in Sudan where the risk of famine is high if the conflict escalates further. In these areas, there are almost 143,000 children under the age of five suffering from severe acute malnutrition. This is the deadliest form of malnutrition and these children require immediate treatment.

Malnourished children are also more likely to become seriously ill. Although experts do not give mortality estimates, if no action is taken, tens of thousands of Sudanese children could die in the coming months. Outbreaks of diseases such as cholera, dengue, malaria and measles will increase the risks. With heavy rains and flooding in many parts of Sudan, diseases can spread quickly and seriously worsen the outlook for children.

More than 70% of hospitals in conflict-affected areas are not operational and national vaccination coverage has plummeted from 85% before the war to around 50%. In active conflict zones, rates are on average around 30% – a critically low coverage rate. This has brought essential systems to the brink of collapse.

I recently returned from a field mission in Khartoum State. I spoke to nurses, doctors and other health workers who showed an unwavering commitment to serving their communities on the front lines, despite not being paid for months. “I met malnourished children in my community, saw the anguish in their mothers’ eyes and was excited to help them. When I see the children slowly gaining strength and starting to recover, I feel happy and committed to continuing our work here,” says Saida. She is a young community nutrition specialist working in her neighbourhood. “The days are long and we are short of staff, but I can’t give up – I am needed here,” she reiterates.

Beyond the threat of hunger and disease, millions of children are not in school. More than 110 schools and hospitals in Sudan have been attacked since the beginning of the conflict, and hundreds of educational centres are used as shelters for internally displaced people, limiting access to education in areas where schools have partially opened. Although some have gradually reopened, the majority of school-aged children have not returned to school. More than 17 million of the 19 million school-aged children are out of school.

“If schools reopen, we will meet again, laugh together and forget this war,” dreams 11-year-old Walaa.

Schools also provide a safe learning environment and protect vulnerable children from abuse and physical danger. At school, they have the opportunity to learn, play and socialize with their friends, begin to overcome trauma and regain some sense of normality. Education can also prevent practices such as child labor and marriage, and protect adolescents from recruitment by armed groups.

Supporting children requires reaching them wherever they are. Some of the children who need ongoing support live in areas isolated from humanitarian aid. Safe, sustained and unhindered access is essential for us to scale up the delivery of vital supplies and services to them.

Since the beginning of the year, UNICEF and its partners have provided clean water to five million children and families, essential health supplies to more than three million people and malnutrition screening to another three million. We continue to transport nutritional supplies to treat 215,000 severely malnourished children. The war continues, but we are here to support Sudan’s children as long as they need us.

Eva Hinds She is head of communications for UNICEF in Sudan.

