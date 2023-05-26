Much more than a shirt. The polo shirt should be celebrated, because it is loved and worn on different occasions and regardless of its sporting origins. Ralph Lauren took care of it with a book, “Ralph Lauren’s Polo Shirt”, published by Rizzoli International, which tells about a versatile garment, a source of inspiration for the designer since 1972. Embodying a chic but relaxed style that works great on the market American and beyond, the polo has become a timeless garment, worn by everyone from movie stars to athletes, from presidents to the most acclaimed artists. “Polo is to Ralph Lauren what Mickey Mouse is to Disney or the Empire State Building in New York,” reads the first chapter. Polo shirts have worn everyone for half a century and the volume, nice to keep on the living room table to leaf through it several times, tells the stages that this very special type of knit has also traveled with the American brand: 544 pages of images and stories about the modernity and the roots of polo. “I wanted this garment to become part of the wearer’s life. I could not imagine that after fifty years he would become an icon all over the world ”, writes the designer. The book celebrates the impact of the polo, a garment that can never be defined by the latest trends. And it does so through photos of politicians, members of royal houses and athletes, as well as non-famous people, who wear polo shirts every day. With the naturalness that makes it indispensable.