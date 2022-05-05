I guess it all boils down to that specific moment when the replay revealed Thibaut Courtois’ foot deflecting a cross from Grealish that should have made it 0-2 on the scoreboard, the penultimate nail in a coffin that Madrid uses as a bed hyperbaric to laugh at death and the rest of the world. My dad, who knows more about life than anyone he knows, got up from the couch, put the dog in a harness, and took her for a walk. “All is lost,” he said. And he left with that face of resignation that old anti-Madridistas execute preventively, long before the drama is consolidated or even glimpsed.

It seemed excessive but worrying. Over the years I have learned that parents are right even when they don’t seem to be, devoid of any temptation other than to live another day to tell it, to show you with facts that life is not so much what you think as what he knows. . He returned a few minutes later, with the animal on his arm and the score 2-1, so sure of what had happened that he didn’t even need to look at the television to guess the result. “Why do you have that face?” he asked me. “Do you not listen when I speak to you?” He said it truly disappointed, like so many other times and for such diverse reasons that are beside the point, except to delve into his infallibility in the face of my green wood fumes. “And now, in extra time, a penalty from Benzema and off to sleep”. All he had to do was guess where he was going to throw it and draw a cross on my forehead. Pepa, the dog, had already climbed onto the sofa and hid her head in the cushions: she too seemed to understand what is still inconceivable to me.

I no longer know how much is epic, miraculous, statistical or operetta in this series of comebacks from Madrid by Berlanguian. It doesn’t even interest me, beyond not losing faith in a sport that should stick to a certain logic, or at least a minimal logic. What do we have left if nothing matters when it comes to the Real? Impossible not to remember that famous phrase by Alfredo Relaño about basketball, a sport in which nothing matters until the last two minutes of the game and now, in the most unexpected way, it turns against him because of the king of football, which is Madrid on horseback and dressed as Napoleon.

“God looked at me and said: today is your day”, confessed Rodrygo Goes at the end of the game: we finished. Those of us who have always believed in the theory that God is a Real Madrid fan must now deal with the certainty that knowing he is enrolled —and without a contract— in the extensive coaching staff of Carlo Ancelotti, an Italian who has painted another Sistine Chapel with cigar smoke and an eyebrow that does not stand still, like his team when the ninety quarters end and the chimes begin. How to support a team that seems to be saying goodbye to the year every fortnight? “Tomorrow I’m leaving Movistar,” said the old man as soon as Orsato whistled the end of the match. And looking away probably won’t solve much, but at least it’s a start. Also the umpteenth lesson of a man who bought a dog so as not to have to repeat the same thing over and over again: indeed, all was lost.

