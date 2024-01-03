Escalation is in the nature of war. When weapons corner politics, only the spiral of violence governs. We see it these days between Ukraine and Russia. It is part of the logic of war that kyiv responds to attacks on its citizens in its territory with attacks on Russian territory in which innocent Russian civilians also die. And for Russia to hit back, in turn increasing the bombing.

This is also how it works between Hamas and Israel. Perhaps even more virulently. If the war penetrates Russia and fuels the nuclear threat, the Gaza war overflows at full speed towards the Lebanese border with Hezbollah's missiles and drones; in the West Bank due to the provocations of extremist settlers: in Lebanon with the selective assassination of Hamas number two, Saleh al Aruri; on the coasts of Yemen due to the action of the Houthi rebels against maritime traffic. And this Wednesday in Iran, with the double bomb attack that has cost the lives of more than 90 people in the Iranian cemetery of Kerman, where they were precisely commemorating the anniversary of the selective assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the supreme commander of the guardians of the revolution .

More information

Washington is focused on one strategic objective for both wars: to prevent them from spilling over, threatening world peace, and even trapping its troops in the hornet's nest, once again, like so many others in the last century. All great wars began as local contests that then escalated and spread.

To achieve this, the United States does one thing and the opposite. Carefully grade military aid to Ukraine and help Israel without limits. It thus seeks an impossible and difficult to explain balance that allows its allies to advance moderately without triggering an open international war.

The disagreements about the future are enormous with respect to Israel and Palestine, which is where the responsibilities fall to Washington. Joe Biden warmly embraces Netanyahu, but is fed up with his extremist government and his bad annexationist ideas about Gaza and the West Bank. With so much military aid and such blatant diplomatic support, he wants to lead Israel to the only solution that preserves democracy and the Jewish character of the State, which is the recognition of the Palestinian State, precisely what his Israeli ally and protégé has wanted to definitively destroy. . In Israel's victory, Biden seeks Netanyahu's defeat.

At the moment, the response it is getting is disturbing: the war is not letting up in Gaza and it has every sign that it is spilling out of control on all sides.

It would be in Washington's interest if regional actors were the ones who organized the way out of war and peace. The future of Ukraine is very clear: within the Atlantic and European framework. Brussels' responsibilities in the war in Ukraine, ultimately a candidate for EU membership, will increase. And minors, however, in Gaza. Not only because of the divergent positions of the Europeans, who in the United Nations have voted divided between yes, no and abstention regarding the ceasefire, but also because of the doubts about the Atlantic Alliance with a White House inhabited by Trump.

Hence the difficulty of its participation in the naval operation off the coast of Yemen without the coverage of NATO or the EU, in an operation of mere bilateral support for the action of the United States.

See also The Israeli army implicitly responds to Abu Ubaida regarding “bombing forces” Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_