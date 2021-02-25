The Seat León has been the winner of the 49th edition of the ABC Award for the Best Car of the Year 2021 in the tightest final in recent competitions. The new rules set, which has increased the weight of the subscribers’ vote, from 20 to 25%, and the increase in specialized media, which has gone from 34 to 36, have been decisive for the twelve finalist models to adjust the differences.

In fact, the winner of this edition –Seat León– has had 15.88%, a little more than 3% than the second classified, the Renault Captur, which has achieved 12.18%, and 5% more than the Volvo XC40 which has added 10.36% of the scrutiny.

Until two years ago, the award it was chosen by the most prestigious motor journalists of the main Spanish media. Last year the methodology was changed to include the opinion of subscribers to ABC and ABC.es Premium, now with 25% of weight in the final result, and of the readers in general, with 5%. The specialized press continues to carry the most important weight, but now with 70% of the final result.

Journalists vote



Motor journalists have valued nine aspects of each of the twelve candidates: quality / price ratio, design, range of engines, driving sensations, comfort / habitability, technology and driving aids, consumption, reliability / guarantee and efficiency (CO2 and NOx emissions).

Each jury had to score each parameter in descending order, giving 13 points to the best, 11 to the second and reducing one by one until giving a single point to the least outstanding model in each of the valuation aspects.

From the total sum of the votes the percentage was calculated and in turn it was given a value over 70% of the final result. This formula allows this award, the most prestigious of the national automotive by history and methodology, yields a final result in which the equality between the finalists is very great, you just have to see that models that have finished in the middle of the classification – from fifth to ninth – are almost tied, with a few tenths of difference between them .