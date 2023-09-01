The return of the holidays marks a very busy month for games releases on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Switch. The absolute star of the month is undoubtedly Starfield, the highly anticipated role-playing game from Bethesda, the flagship of the Xbox exclusives. But that’s not all, because games of all genres will be available for all platforms during the month. Not forgetting, of course, the star EA Sports FC 24, the new incarnation of FIFA that will mark a new kick-off for the most loved football video game. Let’s see all the releases of September 2023.
Starfield (September 6, Xbox Series X|S and PC)
NBA 2K24 (September 8, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One)
The Crew Motorfest (September 14, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One)
Lies of P (September 19, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass)
Mortal Kombat 1 (September 19, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
Payday 3 (September 21, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass)
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (September 26, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (September 28, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
EA Sports FC 24 (September 29, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One)
Other titles and expansions releasing this month on PC and consoles:
- Chants of Sennar – from September 5 on PC and Switch
- Melvor Idle: Atlas of Discovery expansion – from September 7 on PC
- Rugby 24 – from September 7 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One
- Toss! – from September 7 on VR PC and PS VR2
- Fae Farm – from September 8 on PC and Switch
- Hauma – A Detective Noir Story – 9/11 on PC
- The Isle Tide Hotel – from September 12 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4 and XBox One
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Turquoise Mask DLC – from September 13 on Switch
- Super Bomberman R 2 – from September 13 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One
- Ad Infinitum – from September 14 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Construction Simulator: SANY Pack DLC – from September 14th on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One
- Heavy Duty Challenge – from September 14 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party – from September 15 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4 and XBox One
- Boti: Byteland Overclocked – September 15 on PC
- Men of War 2 – from September 20 on PC
- Party Animals – from September 20 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Witchfire – from September 20 on PC
- Eternights – from September 21 on PC, PS5 and PS4
- Hellsweeper VR – from September 21 on VR PC, PS VR2
- Slaps and Beans 2 – from September 22 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One
- Project Planet – Earth Vs Humanity – from September 25 on PC
- Mineko’s Night Market – from September 26 on PC and Switch
- My Time at Sandrock – from September 26 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch
- Paleo Pines – from September 26 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One
- Wildmender – from September 28 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Cocoon – from September 29 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One
