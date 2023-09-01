The return of the holidays marks a very busy month for games releases on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Switch. The absolute star of the month is undoubtedly Starfield, the highly anticipated role-playing game from Bethesda, the flagship of the Xbox exclusives. But that’s not all, because games of all genres will be available for all platforms during the month. Not forgetting, of course, the star EA Sports FC 24, the new incarnation of FIFA that will mark a new kick-off for the most loved football video game. Let’s see all the releases of September 2023.

Starfield (September 6, Xbox Series X|S and PC)

NBA 2K24 (September 8, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One)

The Crew Motorfest (September 14, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One)

Lies of P (September 19, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass)

Mortal Kombat 1 (September 19, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

Payday 3 (September 21, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (September 26, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (September 28, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

EA Sports FC 24 (September 29, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One)

Other titles and expansions releasing this month on PC and consoles: