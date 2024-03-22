TASS: all victims of the terrorist attack were evacuated from Crocus

All victims of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk were evacuated. The correspondent reports this TASS.

The journalist said that ambulances took the victims to medical facilities. Now doctors are almost not on duty at the scene. The air ambulance helicopters involved in transporting the victims returned to the base.

On the evening of March 22, shooting opened at Crocus City Hall before the concert of the Picnic group. Witnesses later reported three shooters in camouflage uniforms. Then footage appeared of five unknown men holding machine guns in their hands. There is also information about victims of the attack.