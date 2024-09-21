All victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall have been discharged from hospitals

Aide to the Russian Health Minister Alexei Kuznetsov said that all those injured in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack who were in hospitals have been discharged, reports RIA Novosti.

“All victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall who were undergoing hospital treatment have been discharged”

Earlier it became known that the Muslim Magomayev Cultural and Musical Heritage Foundation had completed the program for collecting and distributing aid funds to victims of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. Payments will begin on September 23. It is specified that the special commission processed a total of 341 applications and identified 12 categories of victims.

On March 22, four armed men broke into the Crocus City Hall concert hall before a concert by the rock group Piknik, opened fire and set the building on fire. The attackers subsequently fled in a car and were detained in the Bryansk region.