All six people who died as a result of the shooting at the Perm State University (PSNIU) have been identified. It is reported by TASS with reference to medical services.

Related materials

They clarified that the victims were five women and one young man 20 years old.

Later, the Ministry of Territorial Security of the Perm Territory in its Telegram channel published the list of the victims. They are Margarita Engauz (66 years old), Yaroslav Aramelev (19 years old), Ksenia Samchenko (18 years old), Ekaterina Shakirova (19 years old), Anna Aigeldina (26 years old), Alexandra Mokhova (20 years old).

The shooting at Perm State University took place on the morning of Monday, September 20. Earlier there was information about eight victims. The Ministry of Health noted that 24 victims are provided with medical assistance, of which 19 people are hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Later, an eyewitness to the tragedy, who was also injured, said that Timur Bekmansurov, who arranged the mass execution, “just walked and fired”. According to the victim, the student, entering the building, did not say anything. He also noticed that the killer was firing indirectly, since, despite the crowd, most of the bullets flew past.