Murcian students will be able to study the 112 titles of the Professional Training catalog in blended mode. The Ministry of Education will publish this Wednesday the order that regulates the new modality, which will allow students to study any degree from all the municipalities of the Region. The FP degrees will therefore be offered in three formats: distance, face-to-face and combined. The tables with the attendance percentages for each grade have been prepared with the advice of teachers from each professional family.

Students will therefore combine face-to-face and online classes, and they will take the exams in the classroom. “The pandemic has highlighted the need to move forward. Especially in the post-compulsory teachings. This system will allow citizens from any point of the Region to have the same training opportunities, “said the counselor, Esperanza Moreno, who presented the program at the Juan Carlos I Institute.

The percentage of attendance of each grade it will depend on the training itself: a Gastronomy degree, for example, will have more contact hours than another in web applications. The range will go from 100% distance learning to class attendance for half of the school days.

“Mixed and distance learning in VET are not the future, they are the present,” explained the Minister of Education, who also warned that “they do not come to replace the face-to-face modality, but to complement and adapt the existing typologies to the needs of students and workers who want to continue with their training ”.

Only 2,259 students are taking distance learning VET this year, which represents an increase of 20% compared to the previous year, and represents 7.6% of the total number of VET enrolled in the current year.

More than 5,000 new students have enrolled in VET courses in the last four years, representing an increase of 23% in that period. Thus, this course is studied by 30,000 students (2,600 more than in the past), and more than 1,000 new places in vocational training have been created in public centers, including 360 in distance mode.

The Ministry of Education and Culture has promoted dual vocational training and curricular flexibility with eight projects that adapt teaching to the demands of the labor market.