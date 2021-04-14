With 100,000 deaths in the pandemic to be honored, France faces the third wave of Covid concerned about mutations and new and virulent variants.

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced cancellation of flights and France, given the growth of the Brazilian variant and the virulence of the P.1 mutation against vaccines and the acceleration of pandemics in South America. The suspension of flights will last until April 19.

For many French scientists, the decision was “late” because today it is in France in 1 percent of the cases.

Flights with Brazil canceled

Prime Minister Castex announced the cancellation of flights to and from Brazil, in the National Assembly, promising that they would solve the problems that the suspension causes to French cities stranded in that country.

There would be special flights to pick them up to prevent the State Council from declaring the decision unconstitutional. The French have the right to return to the country as well as their wives and children.

“There are going to be Brazilians who are going to come from Italy, from Spain, from Portugal. Are they going to control the borders with Portugal? There is already 20 percent of the Brazilian variant in that country. The flights from Guyana have not stopped to France and there is a lot of circulation of this mutation ”, explained professor and doctor Christine Rouziou.

Scientists warn that variants can emerge in the country, regardless of a positive traveler.

With the growth of the South African mutation in the Grand Est, in Moselle, but spreading in the country, the situation in France worsens. There are at least 6,000 patients in intensive care in the country from Tuesday night. The number of resuscitation beds has been expanded from 7,000 to 10,000 to deal with the epidemic. There are at least 300 to 400 deaths a day and many are young.

“The dead from the pandemic have not been identified or collectively mourned. This is part of a general trend of a change in our relationship with death ”, said the psychoanalyst Marie-Fréderique Bacqué in an interview in the newspaper Le Monde. “Those dead have been” neutralized, “he explained.

More restrictions

There will be additional restriction measures for travel from Monday for countries at risk. But stricter resolutions will be adopted to isolate people arriving from those countries, government spokesman Gabriel Atal announced.

With a curfew, hybrid confinement, no essential shops, closed bars, museums or restaurants, the atmosphere in France is grim and depressing. Mental health problems are escalating, especially among young people and families.

President Emmanuel Macron will chair a meeting on Thursday to find a way out of the health crisis. Your project is reopen the cultural places and the terraces of cafes and restaurants in the middle of May. But the economy minister Bruno Le Maire was less optimistic: he considered it a working hypothesis, with this scale of the epidemic.

Several people walk in a desolate Paris. Photo: EFE

When sunny spring days arrive, indoors, with masks and without schools, families are suffocated in their Parisian apartments and dream of vacations in the countryside. There is a great exodus towards the interior: sale of apartments in the big cities and moving to towns and to the field.

President Macron will try to give them good news after the failure of the vaccines and before the return of spring. They do not want to create too many expectations so that the disappointment is not even greater if they fail to fulfill it.

Everything will depend on the number of cases, the rate of contamination and the strength of the variants. Today the Brazilian variant threatens the plans of the French government. At least they arrive between 50 to 70 people per day from Brazil to France, the rest are in transit at airports. Until now no one controlled his quarantines “for the honor” of 10 days.

The failure of the vaccine

Vaccination proceeds slowly. The French do not want to be vaccinated with Astrazeneca, the British Swedish vaccine. People do not attend or cancel appointments at the vaccination centers.

This fear, after Macron himself said that it was “unsafe” in the midst of the nationalist war on vaccines, has ruined his strategy, when in Great Britain they reach 38 million vaccinated. It will need the arrival of Pfizer vaccines, a contract that the EU has just signed, to be able to end the immunization plan and achieve a balance, when the European summer begins.

The peak in intensive therapies French next week, before the slowdown begins.

The reopening of the cultural centers will be decided on a case-by-case basis. They would open first concert venues, as well as museums, cinemas, monuments and cinemas progressively. There would not be a uniform reopening by sector but it will depend on the room volume, from his ventilation and a general reduction of 50 percent from the public. Access would be limited to vaccinated people or they have tested negative.

Cultural centers in France are closed from October 30 2020. The reopening of restaurants and bars is viewed with more caution and May is probably too early. The strategy will probably be step by step.

Paris, correspondent

