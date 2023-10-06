In Ukraine, all men were called upon to prepare for service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and being sent to the front.

Every Ukrainian must be ready to serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and go to the front, said Roman Istomin, a representative of the military registration and enlistment office of the Poltava region.

I would say this: every man should already understand that he will most likely have to defend his homeland with weapons in his hands Roman Istominrepresentative of the military registration and enlistment office of the Poltava region

Ukraine is experiencing difficulties in replenishing troops; the length of the front line and the continuation of the counteroffensive require a large number of troops. Vladimir Zelensky’s decree on mobilization has been in force in Ukraine since the beginning of 2022, but Kyiv cannot achieve results on the battlefield. Therefore, proposals to strengthen mobilization are increasingly heard.

Photo: Reuters

Avoidance of mobilization

Ukrainians liable for military service are offered to purchase death registration certificates via the darknet in order to avoid mobilization. They promise to include the document in all existing databases, and, in special cases, it is possible to conduct a fictitious funeral.

“We are making a complete package for you to receive compensation from the state for a murdered relative! Thus, you can avoid going to war and get money. Cost of the service: 10 thousand dollars,” the ad states.

The National Police of Ukraine reported that during searches of military medical and medical-social commissions throughout the country, 7.5 thousand fictitious files of those liable for military service were identified and 35 thousand personal files were seized.

The problem of service evasion is recognized at the front. Thus, a Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter, in a conversation with Le Figaro, said that young people in Ukraine are ready to avoid mobilization by any means, even “brand themselves as traitors,” just so as not to go to fight.

The military man admitted that he himself deserted after looking at what was happening at the front. He also told the story of an acquaintance who paid $5,000 to escape the country and end up in Hungary.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Focus on youth

Not long ago, former British Defense Minister Ben Wallace spoke about the need to strengthen mobilization in Ukraine. According to him, Kyiv should more actively recruit young people to serve in order to prevent the pace of the counteroffensive from slowing down.

Just as Britain did in 1939 and 1941, perhaps it is time to reassess the scale of mobilization in Ukraine Ben Wallaceformer UK Defense Secretary

International relations scholar at Queen’s University in the UK, Alexander Titov, came to a similar conclusion that conscription in Ukraine would have to be increased. He said that the summer turned into a strategic defeat for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Kyiv would have to mobilize even more soldiers.

Ukrainian authorities are listening to recommendations and improving the conscription system. A bill on creating an electronic register of those liable for military service was introduced to the Verkhovna Rada. Data about the citizen will be entered into the register from the Tax Service, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Central Election Commission and other departments. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will receive full access to the data.

Attraction to military service is improved not only by means of control. Ukrainian deputies proposed to attract young people to participate in hostilities, guaranteeing them payment for education at public expense.

Photo: Reuters

Prospects for mobilization

The need for mobilization was stated by the Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Defense Committee Roman Kostenko. He said that the state will have to step up mobilization efforts to respond to the number of forces and means available to Russian troops.

In addition, Kyiv is trying to find legal mechanisms for the return and punishment of those liable for military service who illegally traveled abroad. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klimenko spoke about this. The new norms, he said, should ensure both moral and legal justice.

Former adviser to the office of Vladimir Zelensky Alexey Arestovich (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) called the problem of mobilization a matter of life and death and called not to create illusions. According to him, increasingly harsh methods will be used against those hiding from mobilization.

I think that employers will be limited in hiring people who are not registered with the military registration and enlistment office, registration will be established, and many, if not all, will have to go Alexey Arestovichformer adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office

Military expert Vasily Dandykin predicts that Kyiv intends to mobilize to gather up to 500 thousand people by spring. He added that until spring the activity of the Ukrainian army will decrease and the enemy will strike with weapons supplied by the West.