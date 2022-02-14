Is any book fit to be staged? To ask the question is to answer it. The stage version of the novel Bonita Avenue by Peter Buwalda, as a production by Korthals Stuurman Theaterbureau, is in any case not a convincing example. The adaptation by Koen Caris provides stage in sleep mode, with drama that just won’t get going.

The focus of the performance is on the family of the rector of the University of Twente, Siem Sigerius (Hajo Bruins). It is the day after the fireworks disaster in Enschede and the rector lets everyone who calls know that Enschede will show resilience. Sigerius, a former judoka, has the mantra “Be Geesink, be Ruska.” The disaster turns out to be no more than a footnote. Intersected scenes show his stepdaughter Joni, a well-behaved student living at home with a double life as an erotic model.

The performance opens with a preview, a scene six months later, when Siem breaks the arm of a young man who comes to visit him. The man then watches continuously in the background, while the family members circle around each other on the large sofa, the central, homely element in the decor.

Too late

Watching is not exciting, just strange. It is only halfway through the performance that this eccentric Wilbert, Siem’s ​​estranged son, is released after a long prison sentence for manslaughter. That is too late. If it was the intention of director Hanneke Braam to let his presence hang over the scenes like a threatening cloud, then it failed. When Joni visits Wilbert (Marijn Klaver), some provocative, abrasive dialogues finally arise in the good book exercise. Clover also appears to have the desired insidious and therefore dangerous charm.

The discovery that Joni is living a second life is given plenty of space. But this line in the story, including the suggestion that Siem marveled at the photos of his stepdaughter, is only half-heartedly elaborated.

Incidentally, Joni poses in nineteenth-century underwear. The honesty of the stage reality puts you on the wrong track as a viewer. Even in that respect, the stage version loses to the novel.

The conclusion is strong in its visual theatricality, with an unleashed Hajo Bruins as a diabolical father – although psychologically his violent eruption comes quite out of the blue. Bruins always shows monumental inner peace when he sits silently and still in his chair. Apparently there was a lot going on. But that’s not a question that will keep you busy for a long time afterwards.

Theater Bonita Avenue, by Korthals Stuurman Theater Bureau. Directed by: Hanneke Braam. Seen: 12/2, Wilminktheater, Enschede. Tour until 19/4. inl: short-necked helmsman.nl