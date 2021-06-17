The news that many madridistas feared was confirmed. The white captain, Sergio Ramos leaves Real Madrid finally. The Sevillian ends 16 glorious years as a player for the Whites, a team to which he has given everything, and vice versa.
The recent history of Real Madrid cannot be understood without Ramos, without his competitiveness, his header goals when everything seems to be lost and his great defensive ability. And for his part, Ramos will not find a better setting than the Santiago Bernabéu and a shirt that best suits him like that of Madrid. The merengue entity bet on him when he was just a beardless young man and allowed him to grow as a player and person, in addition to surrounding him with players of enormous level so that he could lead them to victory. Now the fans must keep everything positive that Ramos has left, especially the titles, which we are going to review here.
Sergio Ramos has won 5 leagues with Real Madrid, in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2017 and 2020. We must not forget that the former Madrid captain has coincided in a stage in which FC Barcelona has been dominant in this championship, with a Leo Messi intractable. But they were still able to win 5 tournaments with Ramos as the protagonist.
Why Real Madrid won’t miss Sergio Ramos
The departure of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid is already a fact. One of the soap operas in the football world of this 2021 has come to an end. It had been warning from
Why is Sergio Ramos leaving Real Madrid?
The goodbye of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid has not caught anyone by surprise.
OFFICIAL: Sergio Ramos leaves Real Madrid
The departure of defender Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid was made official.
This is how the operation out of Real Madrid goes: all eyes are on Sergio Ramos
Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Isco Alarcón … big names could come out of the Santiago Bernabéu
Another tournament that has resisted the Whites a lot, always more concerned in Europe, is the Copa del Rey. Even so, Ramos and Madrid won two Copas del Rey, both as opponents in the final against FC Barcelona. They won in 2011 and 2014.
The Spanish Super Cup has now changed its format, but previously it was only disputed by league and cup champions, that is why in the entire stage of Sergio Ramos as a Madrid player, only 4 titles were achieved. Specifically, in 2008, 2012, 2017 and 2020.
Madrid and Ramos resisted the tenth, but once they won the Champions League in 2014, the first for the Sevillian, the other three followed. The captain won four orejonas, something within the reach of very few, three of them in a row, since in addition to the one they won in 2014, they again lifted the title in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
This tournament is only played between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League, so Ramos was only able to play it 4 times. They won it in 2014, 2016 and 2017. In 2018 they lost the Super Cup to Atlético, which had won the Europa League.
This tournament is only intended for the champions of each continent, so Madrid could only play it four times while Ramos was a footballer, and he won all four. Real Madrid were proclaimed world champions in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Leave a Reply