All three Kitchen Champion Division matches today were temporarily halted because an object was thrown onto the field from the audience. It started at Telstar – VVV-Venlo and then things went wrong at Cambuur – FC Den Bosch. The match between NAC Breda and Roda JC was also temporarily stopped. The latter club is the leader thanks to a 3-1 victory.

Roda, the club of coach Bas Sibum, has twelve points after five matches, two more than Cambuur and VVV-Venlo, who won against FC Den Bosch and Telstar respectively earlier in the day. NAC remains at seven points.

Enrique Peña Zauner opened the scoring for Roda in the fourth minute. Maximilian Schmid even made it 0-2. Roy Kuijpers brought back the tension with the 1-2. Deep into injury time, Arjen van der Heide scored the third for the Limburgers. The match was temporarily interrupted in the second half. After a cup landed on the field, the teams had to go to the changing rooms. It was already the third match on Saturday in the Kitchen Champion Division that was temporarily stopped due to throwing a cup. This also happened previously at the Telstar and Cambuur matches.

Cambuur – Den Bosch

Things went wrong a few minutes before half time in the match between Cambuur and FC Den Bosch in Leeuwarden. After Rik Mulders had made it 2-1 for Den Bosch in the first half, referee Nick Smit had to temporarily stop the match because a cup had been thrown at a Brabander player. The players went inside, but returned after about fifteen minutes to resume the match.

Cambuur took an early lead at home through Remco Balk. He scored in the ninth minute on a pass from Michael Breij and again seven minutes later after a cross from Breij. After more than an hour of play, Milan Smit made it 3-1 for the home team from eleven meters. Cambuur had been awarded the penalty because goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski had brought down Balk. Cambuur has ten points after five games and is therefore the leader, at least for an hour and a half. The Leeuwarders have a better goal difference than VVV-Venlo. FC Den Bosch only collected three points. Text continues under the photo.

Cambuur players celebrate the 2-0. © Pro Shots / Paul Meima



Telstar – Tourist Office

VVV-Venlo achieved a victory in the absolute final phase against Telstar, which gave up a 1-0 lead and had to end the match with ten men after a second yellow card from Mees Kaandorp. Telstar took the lead in North Holland after just fifteen minutes of play through Jayden Turfkruier. The midfielder scored his first goal in professional football on the sultry Telstar field. Text continues under the photo. See also Ramos manifests after his expulsion with PSG

The match between Telstar and VVV-Venlo is stopped. © Pro Shots / Sonny Lensen



After Pepijn Doesburg’s equalizer, a number of objects ended up on the field, after which the match was temporarily stopped. After the restart, Telstar found itself with one man less and VVV-Venlo went on the hunt for the winning goal. This finally worked in the fourth minute of extra time, when Martijn Berden scored the victory for the Limburgers.





