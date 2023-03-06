Mexico City.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called on his supporters to come on March 18 to fill the Zocalo of Mexico City, in commemoration of the Oil Expropriation.

In La Mañanera this Monday, March 6, AMLO invited all the people who are in favor of the call Fourth Transformationto demonstrate at the event that the Government of Mexico will offer to continue defending the freedoms and sovereignty of the country.

“We are inviting everyone to attend the Zócalo. It is Saturday March 18 at 5:00 in the afternoon, everyone who is in favor of change, transformation, freedom, justice, democracy, sovereignty, against corruption, of impunity, of classism, of racism, it is welcome and many people will arrive, on the 18th”, the federal president asserted.

When asked about the special guests at the event, Andrés Manuel ruled out the presence of foreign government representatives, stating that the guests are the citizens.

“No foreign guest is coming, the guests are Mexicans, the majority of Mexicans, all Mexicans, even our adversaries, but they do not agree with us,” added the chief executive.

AMLO from the Federal Government, organizes this rally to fill the Zócalo after the opposition will hold a demonstration in front of the National Palace, filling the venue to defend the National Electoral Institute of the so-called ‘plan B’ of the electoral reform.

After the march by the INE on February 26, the Tabasco native anticipated that his would come, by summoning citizens to the event to commemorate the Oil Expropriation promoted by former President Lázaro Cárdenas del Río.