COVID continues to wreak havoc in the world of soccer. The Omicron variant is causing an increase in cases in LaLiga. The new protocol of the employer’s association establishes that all clubs carry out PCR tests after the holidays, which is why new cases are emerging. Although in the Premier, this increase in infections has forced the suspension of several meetings, Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, said a few days ago: “We hope not to have to stop any match.”

In addition to PCR, the new regulation establishes that players must undergo a daily antigen test to access the club’s facilities, as well as match days for local players and travel day for visitors. To this must be added other weekly tests during the first 15 days of January as well as serological control to avoid possible infections. Finally, it should be noted that the regulations add that PCR will also be required after FIFA breaks, new winter signings as well as players who return after three days or more of rest.

The measures for postponement of matches maintain that in the Second Division, a maximum of two matches can be postponed as long as they do not occur after Matchday 34. For a game to be postponed due to COVID, teams must not have a minimum of 13 players (between first team and subsidiary) for the summons and that they always have during the match with five footballers with a first team card. To date, the LigaSmartBank has 105 positive players.

This is the list of infections for each team

Almeria

PCR data is not known.

Eibar

Six positives.

Tenerife

There are two positive cases. Shaq moore Y Ruben Diez

Ponferradina

Has six positives. The club has not revealed the identity of the footballers.

Real Valladolid

Has six positives, all of them footballers. Kiko Olivas (December 24); Y Ruben Alcaraz, Kike perez Y Hugo Vallejo, announced yesterday. Raúl Carnero and Sergio León, positive (December 30)

Girona

Has five positive cases of players.

The palms

Has six positive cases: Maikel Mesa, Nuke Mfulu, Enzo Loiodice, Álvaro Valles, Clau Mendes and Peñaranda.

Cartagena

Has two positives.

Oviedo

Has six positives announced Monday. The names have not transcended, but these six footballers have not trained since: Luke, Isaac, Coasts, Brugman, Walking stick Y Obeng.

Burgos

Has cfour positives from the first template (Álvaro Rodríguez Y Ernesto, among them) more Calero, His trainer.

Huesca

Three positive cases. Ratiu and Salvador, are two of them.

Sporting

Maintains three positives from players. Those affected are Juan Berrocal, Marc Brave Y Puma rodriguez

Malaga

Malaga has ten positives of players.

Saragossa

Has a positive: Chavarría.

Leganes

Two new positives on December 31st. In total, it has six positives that coincide with the absences of the last training sessions: Omeruo, Tarín, Avilés, Bárcenas, Lazar and Perea.

Ibiza

Has eleven positives of players.

Lugo

Lugo has overcome the outbreak (had 15 infected footballers) and now has four positives.

Mirandés

Has seven infected players of the first team.

Fuenlabrada

No reported cases.

Amorebieta

Has three positives.

Real Sociedad B

Has seven positives.

Alcorcón

Has five positives.