On the night of this Monday, March 27, an event occurred that shocked Latin America: 39 people who were detained in a migrant center in Mexico burned to death.

What has surprised the most is that the security videos revealed that the guards left the place without helping them.

One of the victims was a 22-year-old Colombian, identified as Julián David Villamil, and to remember him his girlfriend Valentina Soto went to the microphones of Snail Radio.

(Keep reading: Mexico ‘does not hide anything’ about fire in migrant center, says president).

The 24-year-old narrated that they had traveled together to Mexico in August of last year, but when they were on their way to the United States, their final destination, he was deported. “I entered the United States alone.”

Your journey in Mexico

His dream was to be here to help his family.

Valentina decided to stay in the American country, taking advantage of the fact that some of her relatives live there. Meanwhile, her boyfriend returned to Colombia: “He stays a few months while we raise more money to try again because his dream was to be here to help his family. It was our dream”says.

On February 7 he traveled again and after a month he went to Juarez City. From there she would go to El Paso, but an inconvenience occurred: “It was four days by bus, with extortion, humiliation, robbery… the Mexican police extort immigrants,” denounces the young woman.



“The day before they were going to cross it and the coyotes -those people who help to cross- left it stranded at the border. He wrote to me ‘what do I do?’ and I told him not to move because the police would catch him.” Indeed, time passed and around 5:35 pm Immigration officers took him to the cell where he would later die.

Apparently, he managed to communicate with her and asked her to notify the man who gave him an inn in previous days so that he could pick him up. It was that same person who would later give her the sad news that her loved one was no longer on this plane: “He calls me and tells me that there was an accident in that place, where he died.” However, for her it is not an accident: “All those boys were killed.”

This was the panorama on the site. See also Conflict threatens between agents and Bruls about opening night catering: "It's not about us"

What did Julian do?

The intention of leaving the country was none other than to look for better opportunities, since both in Colombia worked in Corabastos and wanted to give their family a prosperous future. According to Valentina’s story, Julián, his father, and his brother were carrying bundles of potatoes.

“We came to fight it, clean bathrooms… whatever we had,” he told Snail Radio.

That is why the situation in which the family was left is so critical, since among all of them they had collected the necessary money for Julián’s trip – around 30 million pesos. “We lost money, but we also lost his life”emphasizes his partner.

(Also read: Mexico says that those responsible for the death of migrants are already before the Prosecutor’s Office).

Now Valentina calls on the Government to help Julián’s mother and brother with the approval of a humanitarian visa. That way they could travel to Mexico to recognize the body and, later, give it a Christian burial.

More news

Daisy Contreras

Writing LATEST NEWS