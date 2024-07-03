There is no doubt that traveling to the United States is one of the goals of millions of people and an unparalleled experience, although it is very important to be well informed about the customs regulations to avoid difficulties.

One of the most recurrent doubts and that every foreigner who trip to the United States You should know which products are allowed to be transported from the North American country to Aztec territory without taxes, based on the rules established by the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

If you travel to USA You probably have in mind buying certain items or souvenirs to take home with you, but you should know which products are allowed without Paying taxes:

Clothing, footwear and toiletries/beauty products

Two cameras, a laptop, three cell phones

Books, magazines and printed documents

Two personal teams, four fishing rods

Up to three liters of alcoholic beverages and six liters of wine for those over 18 years of age

Tool kit in its case (includes a drill, power cables, pliers and more)

Remember that the tax exemption, the acceptable amount of products allowed from the United States to Mexico without paying taxes, varies depending on whether you travel by land or air.

Sea or air

You can bring goods worth up to $500 all year round.

Land route

The permitted value is 300 dollars, although in summer and winter operations it usually increases to 500 dollars.

Please note that each family member is entitled to their own tax exemption, which can be accumulated if they are travelling together.

The Products that are not allowed by the tax exemption These include processed tobacco, alcoholic beverages and automotive fuel, except for that contained in the fuel tank of your vehicle.

To pay the tax exemption, you must make a customs declaration, that is, when you arrive in Mexico you will have to complete a customs declaration where you will have to specify your products allowed from the United States to Mexico without taxes that you carry and their value. In case your goods exceed the tax exemption, the excess will have to be declared.

To calculate the tax on the value of goods exceeding the franchise, you must take into account that the general rate is 16% of the excess heat.

Tax payment can be made at customs, at the available payment modules, although you must make sure you have cash or accepted credit or debit cards.

It is very important that you receive and retain proof of payment, as you will need to present it for customs inspection.