In case you didn’t know, this May 17 is World Internet DayHence, it is worth knowing the statistics of what happens in the cyber world in just one minute of the 24 hours that make up a day.

One of the greatest inventions, without a doubt, is the internet and all that it entails. For millions of people, life would be impossible for these connections, and not just talking about entertainment and communications.

The truth is that the internet has come to revolutionize people’s lives and, in general, the world, but Do you know how much happens during 60 seconds on the internet? We’ll tell you right away.

First of all, it must be made clear that the internet goes beyond social networks, electronic applications and virtual platforms, but also includes web pages and other services that make use of the network.

In this sense, according to “Digital LocaliQ”every minute of the day are made about 9 million Google searcheswhile 70% of the traffic in the search engine comes from a cell phone.

Likewise, every minute, approximately 452 thousand hours of content on Netflix. Meanwhile, 70% of the time that YouTube is watched is done from mobile devices.

Now, entering the world of social networks, it stands out that Every minute of the day, 510,000 comments, 293,000 stories and 240,000 photos are posted on Facebook. In addition, through Facebook Messenger 9 million messages are sent every 60 seconds..

For his part, 66 thousand photos and videos are posted on Instagram every minute. In addition to this, every minute 140,000 users of this virtual Meta platform enter a company profile.

On the other hand, every 60 seconds the users of the viral social network TikTok watch 167 million videos. This platform stands out for being the one with the most interactions per publication among all social networks.

Finally, it was revealed that 575 thousand publications are posted on the social network Twitter for every minute that passes. This app stands out, according to Digital LocaliQ, for being one of the favorites for doing business, taking into account that 80% of these B2B activities use it to have a more organic marketing.