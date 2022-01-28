League of Legends scontinues to expand its extensive catalog of skins and cosmetic elements. On this occasion, it has been revealed that characters such as Lux, Ezreal and more will have a new dress to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Through a new trailer, Riot Games has revealed all the content that will be available through the Year of the Tiger event, known as Lunar Revel, which is taking place between January 25 and February 27, 2022. Here we are introduced to explosive new skins, the return of Random Ultra-Rapid Fire, and more.

As you can see, this special celebration offers new skins for Ezreal, Lissandra, Lux, Amumu, and Kindred, as well as emotes from this celebration. As if that were not enough, with the event pass players will get: Basic Skins, Prestige Skins, URFAR Game Mode, Exclusive Accessories and Chromas.

Via: RiotGames