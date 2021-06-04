Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, announced that all the criminal bosses who fell under the sanctions of the authorities were expelled from the country or left it themselves. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the official, this information was checked by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the head of the department, Arsen Avakov, personally reported on the work done. “At the beginning of the year, there were 34 people with the status of a thief in law in the country, today it is zero,” Danilov said.

On May 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a meeting of the NSDC, announced the imposition of sanctions against 557 crime bosses, whom the authorities consider thieves in law. Of these, 111 were foreign citizens.

For several weeks, the power structures of the country carried out a number of large-scale special operations to detain the leaders of the underworld. Two “most authoritative thieves” nicknamed Umka and Lasha Swan were detained, and later the police arrested a thief named Prince accused of drug and weapon trafficking.

Dozens of other crime bosses were forcibly expelled from Ukraine, and some more lost their residence permits. A significant number of criminal leaders, as the security officials assured, were from Georgia and Armenia.