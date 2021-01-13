The Great War of 1914-1918, the first world conflict, permeates each page of this Blood of chestnuts, first volume of Lie of the shepherds. Young men from towns and villages are sent to the front. “What are we doing here instead of at home?” “ launches Martial, and Anthelme replies: “We defend the freedom of the powerful to submit their idea of ​​freedom to us. “ Mud, fear, explosions, vermin, death are the indictments. When life resumes, for those who survived, days on the farm are never the ones imagined before. This war, it is not from the headquarters, that Eric and Marie-Hélène Miel make it exist, but from the daily life of the humble, of the population of a village, of a small town. The shadow of the trenches silently pursues the survivors there, in the frozen and indelible memory of the last moments of those fallen under fire, former school friend, brother, future brother-in-law, friend …