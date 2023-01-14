Even with a topper such as the Landwind CV9, the Chinese car brands failed to gain a foothold in the Netherlands. But then there was suddenly (now Chinese) MG again, a brand that was still recognizable enough earlybuilt Prima’s cars and was especially attractively priced – especially for the business driver.

MG is one of the few young brands that does some nice business in the Netherlands. You don’t hear much anymore from Aiways and Seres. Will the newcomers below match the success? All these new electric brands are coming to the Netherlands this year, the majority of which come from China.

BYD

Your mother-in-law will pronounce it “Bit,” but would be “Bee Wai Dee.” Or BYD in Dutch. The brand name stands for Build Your Dream. Fortunately, the cars are not delivered as an Ikea kit, but are (if all is well) firmly screwed together upon delivery. In the Netherlands, BYD wants to start with the Atto 3 of 43,000 euros, the Tang of 73,300 euros and the Han, which has yet to receive a price.

Hongqi

Hong-shie, that’s how you pronounce this new car brand. You know the brand of the special L5 (which should cost half a million) and Hongqi wants to become a serious player in the higher segment here. The first car, the E-HS9, should immediately cost more than 83,000 euros. Then you have a wattle of an SUV with 551 hp. Will you leave a BMW X7 in front of it?

Lucid

No, not a Chinese brand, but an American brand with a lot of former Tesla employees. The first Lucid Airs appeared in our country last year, but this year it really has to go wild. The first copies will have 933 to 1,111 hp. There will also be more sensible versions with, for example, 450 hp. In addition to the Air, the brand is also working on the Gravity, a large SUV. Also completely electric, of course.

Nio

This is quite an interesting one. We see Nio appearing for the first time in 2016 with an extremely powerful hypercar. That was more often the case then; an unknown manufacturer came up with an elusive hypercar only to die a silent death. Nio proves that not all brands follow the same pattern. Not much later they come up with the first production model and the new brand has now arrived in the Netherlands.

In the Netherlands they come with the ET5, ET7 and the EL7. Even more special are the exchange stations, of which they now have two in the Netherlands. Here you drive in with the electric car and you get a full battery. You can continue in five minutes. We are curious how we will look back on the interchange stations in ten years’ time.

Ora and Wey

Great Wall Motors wants to put Dutch people in the Wey and Ora brands soon. They are what you call special cars: the Ora 02 Cat (which you see at the top of the article) and Ora 03 Cat also look a bit like a cat, but in a less tough way than Jaguar. Is it retro? Is it contemporary? We don’t know very well. Something different again. The Wey Coffee is, except for the name, a bit more normal.

VinFast

A noodle shop doesn’t seem like the best way to grow into a car manufacturer, but someone miraculously succeeded. That is the story behind the Vietnamese brand VinFast, which will soon open its first store in Amsterdam. They will soon be coming to the Netherlands with the electric VF 8 and VF 9

Voyah

It is not certain whether this new Chinese car brand will come to the Netherlands, but in Norway they already drive the Voyah Free. The organization Riva EV is currently looking into whether they want to bring the electric SUV to the Netherlands. By the way, the manufacturer behind Voyah is DongFeng, you may know him.

Xpeng

Xpeng would like to build flying cars, but until they are fully developed and safe, you have to make do with the P5 and P7. Both are sedans with around 500 kilometers of range. We were allowed to drive it once, but then again not. And then again. And then again not. You notice: just have to be patient until everything is arranged at Xpeng.

Lightyear

Of course we should not forget our own Lightyear. The Lightyear 0 went into production last year and who knows, you might spot an EV from the new car brand in the Netherlands this year. The Dutch car brand is busy with the Lightyear 2. This car should not cost 250,000 euros, but 40,000 euros. It can also be charged with solar energy.