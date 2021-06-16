“They didn’t want to listen to me, but I knew exactly what would happen – James attacks -. I wanted to protect the health of the players, which ultimately determines the value of the product and the beauty of our game. All these injuries are not just a part of the game: they are the consequence of not having rest before playing again. Eight, maybe 9 All Stars have lost games in these playoffs – this has never happened before. This is the best time of the year for our league and our fans, a time from which so many of the best players are missing. It’s crazy. If there is anyone who knows an athlete’s body and how it works throughout the year, it’s me. I speak for the well-being of our athletes and I hate seeing so many injuries at this time of the year. Sorry, fans, I would very much like you to see your favorite players on the pitch right now ”.

The controversy

James returns to a controversy he had already carried out during the season: the choice of the NBA, endorsed by the players association, to start the 2020-21 season on December 22nd and call the players back to work on December 1st, 50 days later the game that awarded the title. Towards the end of the bubble, the idea was that the season would restart after mid-January: the league, however, under pressure from the TV networks who wanted to avoid concurrence with the Olympics, pushed to restart before Christmas, a traditionally important day for listening and advertising revenue. According to the plan that the NBA presented to the players union, whose vote was decisive for the restart date, starting in January would have meant adding half a billion to the already huge losses after the season interrupted by Covid, in which league and players (which split the revenue in half) had lost over $ 1.5 billion. The choice of players was quite clear: ok on the restart plan in December. The league has therefore launched a season of 72 games (instead of the canonical 82), with a calendar however compressed also due to Covid, another factor for injuries. Statistically, they are not much more than in previous years, but the percentage of stars hit is infinitely greater. And, unlike in the past, they are continuing at high frequency even in the playoffs. Where the Lakers lost Anthony Davis and had LeBron not at their best, the Sixers shake every time Joel Embiid goes to the ground with a sore knee (he has a small meniscus tear), the Clippers lose Kawhi, the Jazz still don’t have Mike Conley, the Suns have had CP3 limited by a shoulder trouble for the whole series against the Lakers and now they risk losing it for the conference finals for the Covid protocol, Brooklyn in the semifinal to the East lost first James Harden and then Kyrie Irving. A medical bulletin that gets heavier and heavier. And that inevitably compromises those listening data so important for the speakers of NBA and players.