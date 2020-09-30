Each October 1 resonates more and more harshly. This International Coffee Day is yet another occasion to deplore the effects of uncontrolled globalization. These are reflected more and more on the excessively smooth surface of this drink that we consume in abundance: the unequal distribution of wealth between the various actors in the sector keeps producers in poverty. This in an atmosphere of massive speculation and sharp marketing in consumer countries.Coffee is not the only sector to suffer the consequences of the excessive concentration of power in the hands of buyers and international brands. But with 2 billion cups drunk every day on the planet, the second drink consumed after water, it is a highly symbolic sector. This market has something to dream of. Advertisements sell us pleasurable fantasies, with happy workers bustling about in lush environments. Are they smiling because, on the north side, pods and capsules have been causing coffee sales to explode for 15 years, particularly in France? Probably not. The idyllic postcard ends there: these producers do not see the color of these gains. They live in instability and insecurity, caused by shamefully low agricultural prices. Almost all of the coffee we drink every day, when not certified as fair trade, is bought below production costs! Coffee farmers are selling at a loss. It takes several years for a coffee tree to bear fruit. Prices change every minute on the New York Stock Exchange. The wealth created by agriculture disappears in the accounts of multinationals and does not benefit our societies.The coffee sector, like other agricultural sectors, nevertheless creates enough wealth for all links in the chain. The pods and capsules – all reflection on the purpose of this marketing tool put aside – are acclaimed. However, coffee is sold more expensive per kilo than in its ground version: in fact, this marketing tool has allowed brands and distributors to explode their profits and capture 96% of the value of coffee created in France in 20 years. 2 to 5% of the final price of our pod returns to the producer. In other words, crumbs. While we, consumers, are paying more and more for it. In 20 years, roasters and distributors have seen their share double (100% increase, + € 1,177M) while the value captured by producers and exporters has only increased by 16% over the same period (+ € 64M) .Why continue to accept the side effects of these inequalities, when we see where they collectively lead us? These inequalities in wealth generate ecological disasters. Farmers, to correspond to the short-termist rules of the market, are forced to destroy their own ecosystem and thus see their food security threatened.

Transforming our production methods for good is based on the urgent integration of values ​​such as equity, solidarity, democracy and transparency.

– Equity and solidarity: the more equitable distribution of wealth is a key factor in the resilience of agricultural sectors. This finally win-win partnership will provide a safety net to encourage people to take the ecological course, which requires time and risk taking. Fair trade, by reducing economic and social inequalities, is an accelerator of agro-ecological and organic conversions * (Basic, 2018)

– Democracy: to get out of unilateral decisions, farming communities must be involved in decisions that affect their profession and their land. The resulting autonomy will be synonymous with a rebalancing of powers in the chain.

This situation has been going on for several years. We are asking for concrete actions from the major coffee brands, which are content with fine statements, despite the obvious signs of citizens’ desire for change and refuse to talk about fair remuneration. Their so-called “sustainable” programs still all bear the seal of one-way profit, productivity at all costs, and a form of domination under the guise of support for good practices. It’s old fashioned ! These values ​​should not be empty typos in a CSR program. Fill them with real commitments, like:

– offer a remunerative minimum price that covers production costs, meets the basic needs of producers and their families, and allows them to envisage the future, in a sector threatened by climate change (either in this moment 30% minimum above production costs – see visual below)

– enter into contracts over several years with organized producers, based on their needs and possibilities, to secure their sales and invest in their production.

– adopt procurement policies as a priority with producer organizations engaged in agro-ecological and organic transitions.

Dare to be transparent. We still prefer truth to communication. It is the start of a fight to turn words into action. From October 16, let’s collectively question brands about their commitment to making coffee an exemplary industry, ready to meet the social and ecological challenges that await us all. # stopinequalities