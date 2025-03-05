Jakob Ingebrigttsen (24) will like it more or less, but it will not leave us indifferent, and that is a gift for the athletics community, in need of a universal reference as in the times of Carl Lewis (eighty -ninety -ninety -year years) or those of Usain Bolt (in the past two decades).

Jakob Ingebrigttsen is a blessing in these Europeans Short Track (this is now called the covered track) that today start in Apeldoorn (Netherlands), because it does not disgust the great challenges and looks for its third 1,500-3,000 double They seek formulas and study strategies to cross it but there is no way.

Ingebrigtsen handles all colored palettes. It defends itself in the average rhythms, but above all, in the most intense rhythms. If necessary, he himself undertakes to establish them: he takes his head, he accelerates gradually, a perfect metronome as in his last universal plusmarca, in the mile of Lievin, twenty days ago. The first 100 started at 14S10, nailed that rhythm to 1,000 (2m20s49), and then accelerated up to 13s9, 13s8 and 13s5 in the last two hectometers (3m45s14).

(And along the way he also broke its own 1,500 world plusmarca, leaving it at 3M29S63).

In the Short Track, Ingebrigtsen is God.

The Value of Ingebrigtsen is incalculable in a tournament weakened by absences (neither Armand Duplantis, nor Nafissatou Thiam, nor Josh Kerr, nor Marcell Jacobs, nor Karsten Warholm, nor Keely Hodgkinson, not even shine femke bowl; the local icon will not be squeezed in this winter: it will only be seen 4×400) and for the silhouette of the World Cups, which emerge at the end of the month (March 21 to 23).

A Treasury

Given the absences of Duplantis, Kerr, Jacobs or Hodgkinson, the value of Norwegian talent is incalculable

The Norwegian adventure begins this afternoon, at 7:55 p.m., with the 1,500 series (among the Spaniards are Mo Attaui and Ignacio Fontes), will continue with the final of the tomorrow (21.15h) and will end in the rounds of 3,000 on Saturday morning and the final of Sunday afternoon (16.50h).

Everything is summarized in 9,000 meters of truffled adventures with the presence of 36 Spanish athletes (19 women and 17 men), led by Quique Llopis and Asier Martínez (60 fences), Mariano García and Josué Canales (800), Ana Peleteir It paints in the 60 fences, eighth European of the year (7S53).