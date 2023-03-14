When verifying the impact that the performance of David Bowie (in the skin of Ziggy Stardust) had in 1972 in the program Top Of The Pops of the BBC, his manager, Tony Defries knew he had a superstar in the making. He also had to convince the RCA record company. He consulted his friend Brian Duffy, to whom he had commissioned some photos of the young David Bowie with the looks galaxy of that television appearance. If the cover of their next record cost £50, they wouldn’t pay any attention to it; but if he told them that 5,000 had to be invested, they would pay attention. “How do we face it?” He asked her. Duffy, who had just raised the fetish (and budget) bar for his second Pirelli calendar with provocateur Allen Jones, replied: “To fatten the bill, you have to do three things: a transfer of color to paper [la misma técnica que se utilizaba para las películas en Technicolor], order a plate printed in seven colors in Switzerland instead of four-color and hire me for the design and photo”. And they closed the deal. the cover of Aladdin Sane (1973), the one with lightning crossing the singer’s face, who is celebrating her 50th anniversary these days, has since been considered the Mona Lisa of pop.

Bowie chose a colorful version of the ‘Clockwork Orange’ outfit designed by Freddie Burretti for his 1972 performance on ‘Top of the Pops.’ So she posed with him for Duffy’s lens. It is now part of the ‘Bowie taken by Duffy’ exhibition. Duffy Archives

Starting tomorrow, and until June 25, the Hasselblad camera with which that photo was taken can be seen at the Official College of Architects of Madrid (COAM), the original color transfer from which countless replicas have emerged, the color printing proofs or the different shots that were made to find the iconic closed eyes. They are part of the more than 160 original objects in the Duffy Archive collection included in the immersive exhibition Bowie taken by Duffy, the most ambitious and complete to date with the archive of the English photographer, whose world premiere takes place in Madrid.

Photographer Brian Duffy in action. The image is part of the exhibition ‘Bowie taken by Duffy’, in Madrid. DUFFY ARCHIVE

Duffy, who with his street and rebellious style defined the aesthetic of Swinging London of the sixties together with David Bailey and Terence Donovan (“the terrible trio”, Cecil Beaton called them), officiated at five iconic Bowie sessions in his prodigious decade, between 1972 and 1980, the year Duffy burned out with his profession. Literally. As he himself recalled in one of his last interviews: “One morning I arrived at the studio and one of my assistants told me: ‘There’s no toilet paper left.’ I realized that I was not only the president, CEO and main shareholder of my own business, I also had to take care of the toilet paper”. He fired everyone, took a jerrycan to the backyard and began to burn everything: negatives, contacts, copies… The thick black smoke attracted the authorities, who partially stopped the catastrophe, as his son Chris Duffy reminds us today ( England, 67 years old). “Fortunately, the original and the copies were saved. vintage of Aladdin Sane, but we also don’t know exactly how much of Bowie’s material was lost. His work with the Beatles or John Lennon, who was a friend of his and often came to his house for dinner, for example, was destroyed. We only had a couple of sessions with Lennon.”

David Bowie with a Scottie dog, before the ‘Scary monsters’ (1980) shoot. The image is part of the exhibition ‘Bowie taken by Duffy’, in Madrid. Duffy Archives

Duffy disappeared from the radar. He focused on shooting television commercials, producing a movie, and regaining his passion for furniture restoration; he did not pick up a camera again. Fans can see in the COAM exhibition the Hasselblad 6×6 with which he captured the chameleon of pop for Aladdin Sane and Scary Monsters (1980); the Olympus OM2, the Russian Horizont and the medium-format Cannon Dial with which he accompanied him to the New Mexico desert on the set of The man who fell to earth (1976), and the Polaroid SX70 next to the poles of the session lodger (1979).

Duffy accompanied Bowie to the New Mexico desert to photograph him at dusk on the set of “The Man Who Fell to Earth.” The image is part of the exhibition ‘Bowie taken by Duffy’, in Madrid. DUFFY ARCHIVE

After that day of fury, there were several shoe boxes with disordered negatives, contacts and papers collecting dust under a staircase. Until in 2007, after Duffy was diagnosed with a degenerative lung disease that would end his life in 2010, he allowed the firstborn of the family to bring order. Thus was born the Duffy Archives. Since the London gallery Chris Beetles first collected some of these originals in 2009, pieces from the archive have been included in different shows, including the traveling David Bowie is of the Victoria & Albert, which added more than two million viewers and where that alternative shot with the asymmetric gaze of Aladdin Sane fixed on the lens that we also find at COAM printed on a ChromaLuxe aluminum panel was revealed to the world for the first time. None has been as extensive and with as many recovered materials as this one. Along with posters, sketches, notes, drawings, magazine covers… the experience includes never-before-seen video interviews with some of Bowie’s close associates at the time, including pianist Mike Garson, Woody Woodmansey (spiders from Mars drummer), guitarist Carlos Alomar, hairdresser Suzi Ronson (responsible for Ziggy Stardust’s hairstyle), photographer Geoff MacCormack and plastic artist Derek Boshier. Also memories closer to Bowie himself, such as contact strips of a very young Angie Bowie, his first wife. Or the drawing for a live album of his first concert in Los Angeles that was never published by his childhood friend George Underwood, responsible for dilating the pupil of one eye for life with a punch in a children’s fight. for a girl All seasoned with texts from the former journalist of the New Musical Express at the time Paul Morley.

For the ‘Lodger’ (1979) shoot, Bowie appeared with his hand bandaged from a coffee burn. He left the bandage on to add drama to this overhead photo where he simulates a nosedive. The image is part of the exhibition ‘Bowie taken by Duffy’, in Madrid. DUFFY ARCHIVE

Chris accompanied his father in his golden years with Bowie. He grew up watching the celebrity get out of the limo at his doorstep to stay late into the night. After starting out on his own at the age of 17 learning in a photo lab, he convinced Duffy to let him start his studio at the bottom, as a café boy. There he saw Aladdin Sane being born, one relaxed Saturday afternoon, in a very naked session, without props or costumes, for which only two reels were shot. “My dad asked him what the record was called, and Bowie told him ‘To the insane lady’ (A crazy boy), and my father wrote it wrong [la nota está en la expo]. Bowie loved it. David was a big fan of Elvis Presley, they were born on the same day, and he wanted to include a lightning bolt like the one Elvis had on the tail of his private plane and on a ring with the initials TCB [Taking Care of Business]”. The final idea to capture that lightning bolt, which was going to be a small detail, came from a Panasonic electric rice cooker that his mother had given to the photographer and he had in the studio kitchen. Her logo was a flash bright red and blue. Duffy himself, who had studied art at Saint Martins, smeared lipstick across her face. The make-up artist Pierre Laroche (who would end up conceiving the make-up for the film two years later The Rocky Horror Picture Show) outlined it and the artist Philip Castle (author of the original poster design for A Clockwork Orange) he finished it off with an airbrush adding the Dalinian drop hanging from his bare clavicle.

Like an ‘after hours’ Pierrot. This is how David Bowie ended the session with Duffy for the images that accompanied the album ‘Scary monsters’ (1980). The image is part of the exhibition ‘Bowie taken by Duffy’, in Madrid. DUFFY ARCHIVE

With a growing career of his own as a photographer, Duffy Jr. would go on to collaborate with Duffy Sr. one on one. for the session lodger (1979), the closing album of the Berlin trilogy, Chris participated in that pre-Photoshop technical engineering with which the singer was suspended from a steel frame to fake his fall into the void. the session of Scary Monsters (1980) came after the cream from Duffy. Bowie requested one last session, his collaborative coda. “By then my father no longer had his own studio, he asked me to borrow mine, resuming my role as assistant. London was changing, the scene new romantic broke out thanks to The Blitz club and Bowie wanted to visit it in search of the protagonists of the video clip of Ashes to Ashes”, recalls Chris, who was then part of the troupe of that little joint, germ of clubbing modern. His looks As a decadent, progressively shabby Pierrot, he owed as much to his teacher Lindsay Kemp as to his apprentice Steve Strange and served as the perfect metaphor for him to say goodbye to an era. The time had come to take over. Bowie’s star continued to shine until it faded to black, but by then he passed the torch of extravagance to new generations who have returned again and again to his mythical aesthetic legacy.

