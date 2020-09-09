NCB arrested Riya Chakraborty on Tuesday 8 September during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput case. Riya Chakraborty, who was involved in the drugs case, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days till 22 September. There was a stir from fans to the industry as soon as the news of Riya’s arrest came. While Sushant’s fans and his family are relieved to hear the news of Riya’s arrest, the list of actors in the Bollywood industry is growing who showed him support. After this incident, the same message was written on the social media account of all Bollywood actresses, which was written on Riya’s T-shirt on Tuesday.
All these actors posted messages written on Riya Chakraborty’s t-shirt, wrote #justiceforrhea
