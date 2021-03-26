The Parisian Louvre has inaugurated a gigantic database that allows the entire set of its collections to be viewed for free and in several languages. Thus, for the first time, a piece can be viewed in a large format and with illustrated reviews, regardless of whether it is in a room, hidden in storage or in other institutions.

Admiring the most beautiful pieces of the Louvre Museum without leaving the room is now possible. The famous French museum, the most visited in the world, has launched a new database in which all the works in its collections, whether on display or not, are accessible for free via the Internet.

“This is a stage that began many years ago that aims to serve both the general public and the public of researchers. Accessibility is at the heart of our missions,” said the president and director of the Louvre, Jean -Luc Martinez.

This new page already includes more than 482,000 widely illustrated reviews, the equivalent of three-quarters of the explanations about the collections, thus replacing the old ‘Atlas’ base, whose capacity was limited only to the works on display.

All in all, the platform Collections.louvre.fr At the same time, it will allow you to delve into emblematic works and look for example fragmentary archaeological series of Greek antiquities. As Martinez pointed out, in it art lovers and their researchers will be able to make inquiries to tours, through reviews and other tools.

Likewise, the website will have the parts of the Delacroix Museum – dependent on the Louvre -, of sculptures from the Tuileries garden, and of works recovered in Germany since 1945 and entrusted to the Museum, waiting to be returned to their looted owner. Always bearing in mind that any piece, whether in the room or in storage, even under the protection of other institutions and reserves, or those stored in the new ultramodern center in Liévin (Pas de Calais), will be just one click away.

New page, just when virtual visits are booming

To this platform a new one is also added for the Louvre, with a visual will, greater immersion and better narrative, both in images and video. Accessible in French, English, Chinese and, what interests us, Spanish, it has been conceived for a better practical use on tablets and mobile phones, since the studies revealed that 60% of the consultations were made by these means. Even so, it is equally designed for schoolchildren and all foreign tourists, who usually visit the Louvre with general tickets.

“There was a kind of public appetite for the narrative (about the works and the museum) to which we have responded,” explained Dominique de Font-Réaulx, director of mediation and cultural programming, adding that “it was given a great place to still and animated image (to accompany these stories in the largest museum in the world ”.

L’année Covid 2020 avait été marquee for an explosion of visits to the Louvre site and the presence of social networks: 21 millions of visits to the Louvre.fr and 10 million of the Bonnés sur les réseaux.

Avec AFP