Let's delve into the last ten seasons of La Liga, unraveling the teams that emerged as leaders at the end of the winter and discovering who the true winners were at the end of the road. From tied points to spectacular comebacks, these seasons have seen intense title battles that reveal the true essence of the competition.
Winter Champion: Real Madrid (48 points).
Champion: (To define)
The equality in the first half of the season leaves the championship on hold. Girona and Real Madrid seem clear favorites, both have finished the first round with the same points, with the whites ahead of Girona after winning in the individual and general goal average.
Winter Champion: Barcelona (50 points).
Champion: Barcelona (88 points).
Barcelona maintained its consistency, leading both in the winter and at the end, thanks to solid play and determination. We saw, by far, the best Barça of Xavi Hernández.
Winter Champion: Real Madrid (43 points).
Champion: Real Madrid (86 points).
Real Madrid, the winter leader, continued its performance, highlighting its dominance in both phases of the season. He also ended up winning the Champions League.
Winter Champion: Atlético de Madrid (48 points).
Champion: Atlético de Madrid (86 points).
Atlético maintained its leadership from the winter until the end, standing out for its defensive solidity and scoring ability. Luis Suárez's great year at Atleti.
Winter Champion: Barcelona (40 points).
Champion: Real Madrid (87 points).
Despite the tie on points in winter, Barcelona finished the first round as leaders but Real Madrid won in the end, standing out for its constant and balanced performance. This is the second league won by Zidane.
Winter Champion: Barcelona (43 points).
Champion: Barcelona (87 points).
Barcelona maintained its leadership since the winter, demonstrating its consistency and quality in all phases of the season. The last league that Leo Messi won with FC Barcelona.
Winter Champion: Barcelona (51 points).
Champion: Barcelona (93 points).
A dominant season for Barcelona, leading both in the winter and at the end, with an offensive and effective game.
Winter Champion: Real Madrid (43 points).
Champion: Real Madrid (93 points).
The meringues continued their success from winter until the end, standing out for their ability to overcome challenges. They won the league and Champions League. Round year.
Winter Champion: Barcelona (45 points).
Champion: Barcelona (91 points).
Despite a narrow winter lead, Barcelona stood out in the second round, securing the title with a brilliant performance.
Winter Champion: Real Madrid (48 points).
Champion: Barcelona (94 points).
Despite a disadvantage in the winter, Barcelona came back in the second round, completing an almost perfect season, in which they ended up winning the treble.
|
Season
|
Winter Champion
|
Definitive champion
|
23/24
|
Real Madrid and Girona
|
–
|
22/23
|
Barcelona
|
Barcelona
|
21/22
|
real Madrid
|
real Madrid
|
20/21
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
19/20
|
Barcelona and Real Madrid
|
real Madrid
|
18/19
|
Barcelona
|
Barcelona
|
17/18
|
Barcelona
|
Barcelona
|
16/17
|
real Madrid
|
real Madrid
|
15/16
|
Barcelona
|
Barcelona
|
14/15
|
real Madrid
|
Barcelona
