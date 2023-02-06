The Grammys, the most important awards in the music industry, have returned to Los Angeles, after they were delivered in Las Vegas in 2022. And the 65th edition of the awards has also rewarded Beyoncé, who has become the artist with the most gramophones in history. Latino artists have also stood out: Bad Bunny triumphed in the urban music section and Rosalía, with Motomami, has won a new award in the Latin category. Below are the winners of the most outstanding awards among the 91 that have been delivered this Sunday.

Album of the year

Voyage, Abba

30 Adele

a summer without you Bad Bunny

Renaissance Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers Kendrick Lamar

Special Lizzo

Harry’s HouseHarry Styles

Record of the year

Don’t Shut Me Down Abba

easy on me Adele

break my soul Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous Mary J. Blige

You and Me on the Rock , Brandi Carlile ft. lucius

Woman Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time Lizzo

As It WasHarry Styles

song of the year

abcdefu Gayle

About Damn Time Lizzo

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) Taylor Swift

As It Was Harry Styles

bad habit Steve Lacy

break my soul Beyonce

easy on me Adele

God Did , DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

The Heart Part 5 Kendrick Lamar

Just Like ThatBonnie Ratt

best new artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi and JD Beck

munilong

Samara Joy

latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

wet leg

best music video

easy on me Adele

yet to come ,BTS

Woman Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5 Kendrick Lamar

As It Was Harry Styles

All Too Well: The Short FilmTaylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

easy on me Adele

Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny

Woman, Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

About Damn Time, Lizzo

As It Was, Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba

Bam Bam, Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran

My Universe, Coldplay and BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone and Doja Cat

unholy, Sam Smith ft. kim petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones

Evergreen, Pentatonix

Thank You, Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage, Abba

30, Adele

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s HouseHarry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

break my soul Beyonce

Rosewood, Bonobo

Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo ft. Miguel

Im Good (Blue), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

Intimidated, Kaytranada ft. HER

On My Knees, Rüfüs du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Renaissance Beyonce

Fragments, Bonobo

Diplo, Diplo

The Last Goodbye, Odesza

Surrender, Rüfüs du Sol

Best Alternative Music Performance

Thered Better Be a Mirrorball, Arctic Monkeys

Certainty, Big Thief

King, Florence and the Machine

chaise longue Wet Leg

Spitting Off the Edge of the World, Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Genius Perfume

Best Alternative Music Album

We, Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief

Fossora, Bjork

wet leg Wet Leg

Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

Virgos Groove, Beyonce

Here With Me, Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson Paak

Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long

Over, Lucky Daye

Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Do 4 Love, Snoh ​​Aalegra

Keeps on Fallin, Babyface ft. she mai

Plastic Off the Sofa Beyonce

Round Midnight, Adam Blackstone ft. jasmine sullivan

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

cuff it Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long

Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan

Please Don’t Walk Away, PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk, Cory Henry

Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy

Drones, Terrace Martin

Starfruit, Moonchild

Red Balloon, Tank and the Bangas

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown

Black Radio III, Robert Glasper

Candydrip, Lucky Daye

Watch the Sun, PJ Morton

best rap performance

God Did, DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross Lil Wayne Jay-Z John Legend and Fridayy

Vegas, Doja Cat

Pushin P, Gunna and Future ft. Young Thug

FNF (Let’s Go), Hitkidd and Glorilla

The Heart Part 5, kendrick lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beautiful, DJ Khaled ft. Future and SZA

wait for U, Future with Drake and Tems

First Class, Jack Harlow

Die Hard, Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst and Amanda Reifer

Big Energy (Live), Latto

best rap song

Churchill Downs, Jack Harlow ft. Drake

God Did, DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross Lil Wayne Jay-Z John Legend and Fridayy

The Heart Part 5 , kendrick lamar

Pushin P, Gunna and Future ft. Young Thug

Wait for U, Future ft. Drake and Themes

best rap album

God Did, DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You, Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers Kendrick Lamar

Its Almost Dry, Pusha T.

Best Latin Pop Album

Aguilera, Christina Aguilera

passengers , Ruben Blades ft. Free Mouth

From the inside out, Camilo

Salesman, Fonseca

Dharma+, Sebastián Yatra

Best urban music album

Trap Cake, Vol. 2, Rauw Alejandro

a summer without you , Bad Bunny

Legendaddy, Daddy Yankee

167, Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape, Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

The Food, Cimafunk

Ink and Time, Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen, Mon Laferte

Allegory, Gaby Moreno

The Wild Years, Fito Paez

motomamiRosalia

Best Regional Mexican Music Album

Bee, Queen Chiquis

A Song for Mexico – The Musical Natalia Lafourcade

La Reunion (Deluxe), Los Tigres Del Norte

Outlaw EP #1, Christian Nodal

Can’t wait to see you (Deluxe), Marco Antonio Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album

I’m going there MarcAnthony

I want to see you happy, La Santa Cecilia

Side A, Side B, Víctor Manuelle

Legendary, Tito Nieves

Latino Images, Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II, Carlos Vives

Best Soundtrack Compilation for Visual Media

Elvis, Various Artists

Charm Various Artists

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2), Various Artists

Top Gun: Maverick, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe

West Side Story, Various Artists

Best score for visual media

The Batman, Michael Giacchino

Charm Germaine Franco

No Time to Die, Hans Zimmer

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Succession: Season 3, Nicholas Britell

Best Song Composed for Visual Media

Be Alive by ‘King Richard’, Beyonce

Carolina from ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, Taylor Swift

Hold My Hand from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Lady Gaga

Keep Rising (The Woman King) from ‘The Woman King’, Jessy Wilson ft. Angelique Kidjo

Nobody Like U from ‘Turning Red’, 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas OConnell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and Grayson Villanueva

We Don’t Talk About Bruno of ‘Charm‘, Carolina Gaitán, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz

best historical album

Against the Odds: 1974-1982, Blondie

The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions, Glenn Gould

Life’s Work: A Retrospective, Doc Watson

To Whom It May Concern…, Freestyle Fellowship

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition), Wilco

Non-Classical Composer of the Year

amy allen

nija charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

