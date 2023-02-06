The Grammys, the most important awards in the music industry, have returned to Los Angeles, after they were delivered in Las Vegas in 2022. And the 65th edition of the awards has also rewarded Beyoncé, who has become the artist with the most gramophones in history. Latino artists have also stood out: Bad Bunny triumphed in the urban music section and Rosalía, with Motomami, has won a new award in the Latin category. Below are the winners of the most outstanding awards among the 91 that have been delivered this Sunday.
Album of the year
- Voyage, Abba
- 30Adele
- a summer without youBad Bunny
- RenaissanceBeyonce
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent DaysBrandi Carlile
- Music of the SpheresColdplay
- Mr. Morale & the Big SteppersKendrick Lamar
- SpecialLizzo
- Harry’s HouseHarry Styles
Record of the year
- Don’t Shut Me DownAbba
- easy on meAdele
- break my soulBeyonce
- Good Morning GorgeousMary J. Blige
- You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile ft. lucius
- WomanDoja Cat
- Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
- The Heart Part 5Kendrick Lamar
- About Damn TimeLizzo
- As It WasHarry Styles
song of the year
- abcdefuGayle
- About Damn TimeLizzo
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)Taylor Swift
- As It WasHarry Styles
- bad habitSteve Lacy
- break my soulBeyonce
- easy on meAdele
- God Did, DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
- The Heart Part 5Kendrick Lamar
- Just Like ThatBonnie Ratt
best new artist
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi and JD Beck
- munilong
- Samara Joy
- latto
- Måneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- wet leg
best music video
- easy on meAdele
- yet to come,BTS
- WomanDoja Cat
- The Heart Part 5Kendrick Lamar
- As It WasHarry Styles
- All Too Well: The Short FilmTaylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
- easy on meAdele
- Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny
- Woman, Doja Cat
- Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
- About Damn Time, Lizzo
- As It Was, Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba
- Bam Bam, Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran
- My Universe, Coldplay and BTS
- I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone and Doja Cat
- unholy, Sam Smith ft. kim petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- HigherMichael Bublé
- When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson
- I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones
- Evergreen, Pentatonix
- Thank You, Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Voyage, Abba
- 30, Adele
- Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
- Special, Lizzo
- Harry’s HouseHarry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- break my soulBeyonce
- Rosewood, Bonobo
- Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo ft. Miguel
- Im Good (Blue), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
- Intimidated, Kaytranada ft. HER
- On My Knees, Rüfüs du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- RenaissanceBeyonce
- Fragments, Bonobo
- Diplo, Diplo
- The Last Goodbye, Odesza
- Surrender, Rüfüs du Sol
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Thered Better Be a Mirrorball, Arctic Monkeys
- Certainty, Big Thief
- King, Florence and the Machine
- chaise longueWet Leg
- Spitting Off the Edge of the World, Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Genius Perfume
Best Alternative Music Album
- We, Arcade Fire
- Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief
- Fossora, Bjork
- wet legWet Leg
- Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance
- Virgos Groove, Beyonce
- Here With Me, Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson Paak
- Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
- Over, Lucky Daye
- Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Do 4 Love, Snoh Aalegra
- Keeps on Fallin, Babyface ft. she mai
- Plastic Off the SofaBeyonce
- Round Midnight, Adam Blackstone ft. jasmine sullivan
- Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
Best R&B Song
- cuff itBeyonce
- Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
- Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
- Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
- Please Don’t Walk Away, PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Operation Funk, Cory Henry
- Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy
- Drones, Terrace Martin
- Starfruit, Moonchild
- Red Balloon, Tank and the Bangas
Best R&B Album
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
- Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown
- Black Radio III, Robert Glasper
- Candydrip, Lucky Daye
- Watch the Sun, PJ Morton
best rap performance
- God Did, DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross Lil Wayne Jay-Z John Legend and Fridayy
- Vegas, Doja Cat
- Pushin P, Gunna and Future ft. Young Thug
- FNF (Let’s Go), Hitkidd and Glorilla
- The Heart Part 5, kendrick lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Beautiful, DJ Khaled ft. Future and SZA
- wait for U, Future with Drake and Tems
- First Class, Jack Harlow
- Die Hard, Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst and Amanda Reifer
- Big Energy (Live), Latto
best rap song
- Churchill Downs, Jack Harlow ft. Drake
- God Did, DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross Lil Wayne Jay-Z John Legend and Fridayy
- The Heart Part 5, kendrick lamar
- Pushin P, Gunna and Future ft. Young Thug
- Wait for U, Future ft. Drake and Themes
best rap album
- God Did, DJ Khaled
- I Never Liked You, Future
- Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow
- Mr. Morale & the Big SteppersKendrick Lamar
- Its Almost Dry, Pusha T.
Best Latin Pop Album
- Aguilera, Christina Aguilera
- passengers, Ruben Blades ft. Free Mouth
- From the inside out, Camilo
- Salesman, Fonseca
- Dharma+, Sebastián Yatra
Best urban music album
- Trap Cake, Vol. 2, Rauw Alejandro
- a summer without you, Bad Bunny
- Legendaddy, Daddy Yankee
- 167, Farruko
- The Love & Sex Tape, Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- The Food, Cimafunk
- Ink and Time, Jorge Drexler
- 1940 Carmen, Mon Laferte
- Allegory, Gaby Moreno
- The Wild Years, Fito Paez
- motomamiRosalia
Best Regional Mexican Music Album
- Bee, Queen Chiquis
- A Song for Mexico – The MusicalNatalia Lafourcade
- La Reunion (Deluxe), Los Tigres Del Norte
- Outlaw EP #1, Christian Nodal
- Can’t wait to see you (Deluxe), Marco Antonio Solís
Best Tropical Latin Album
- I’m going thereMarcAnthony
- I want to see you happy, La Santa Cecilia
- Side A, Side B, Víctor Manuelle
- Legendary, Tito Nieves
- Latino Images, Spanish Harlem Orchestra
- Cumbiana II, Carlos Vives
Best Soundtrack Compilation for Visual Media
- Elvis, Various Artists
- CharmVarious Artists
- Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2), Various Artists
- Top Gun: Maverick, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe
- West Side Story, Various Artists
Best score for visual media
- The Batman, Michael Giacchino
- CharmGermaine Franco
- No Time to Die, Hans Zimmer
- The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
- Succession: Season 3, Nicholas Britell
Best Song Composed for Visual Media
- Be Alive by ‘King Richard’, Beyonce
- Carolina from ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, Taylor Swift
- Hold My Hand from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Lady Gaga
- Keep Rising (The Woman King) from ‘The Woman King’, Jessy Wilson ft. Angelique Kidjo
- Nobody Like U from ‘Turning Red’, 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas OConnell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and Grayson Villanueva
- We Don’t Talk About Bruno of ‘Charm‘, Carolina Gaitán, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz
best historical album
- Against the Odds: 1974-1982, Blondie
- The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions, Glenn Gould
- Life’s Work: A Retrospective, Doc Watson
- To Whom It May Concern…, Freestyle Fellowship
- Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition), Wilco
Non-Classical Composer of the Year
- amy allen
- nija charles
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- The-Dream
- Laura Veltz
