The Best 2022 Awardawarded by FIFA to the best in world soccer, had its ceremony this Monday, February 27 in Paris, France, where the awards were distributed in various categories, such as best soccer player, best coach, best goalkeeper and other items, both at masculine as feminine.
Next, we will review the winners one by one, in an event that had several of the members of the Argentine team that won Qatar 2022 as winners in different rankings.
Stephanie Labbe and Drogba presented the award to Manchester United’s Mary Earps who beat out Chelsea’s Ann-Katrin Berger and Lyon’s Christiane Endler.
Emiliano Martinez won the award for the best goalkeeper in the world 2022 by beating Courtois and Bond. The Argentine goalkeeper was champion with the albiceleste team in Qatar, being key throughout the tournament.
Carli Lloyd and Del Piero The award was given to the Polish soccer player who had his left leg amputated. “It is a great pleasure to receive this award for the best goal of the year. I want to dedicate it to all those who have helped me during my career, the members of my club and the entire football family,” he said.
Jill Ellis and Hristo Stoichkov award the prize to sonia bombastor. “Many people have worked so that women’s football is where it is right now. Everything is going faster. The players are getting better. All of us who have a role have that responsibility to make it grow. Wembley stadiums are full. As the fans say English we bring football home. Without great players we would not go anywhere. Thanks to the FA for helping me work with the best human team”, says the winner, who commands Olympique Lyon in France.
Fabio Capello presented the award to Lionel Scaloni. The Argentine coach prevailed against Ancelotti and Guardiola, and gave a speech in which he thanked his team, his coaching staff, his family, and the president of AFA Tapia.
Formiga and Aliae appeared for such a particular award. Luka Lochoshvili wins the trophy, but he cannot take it back as he has a game tomorrow (he plays for Cremonese) and enters by video call: “I am happy for the award, but more for saving a life that is more important than football.”
“Argentine National Team Fans (Argentina): Argentine fans flocked to Qatar to wholeheartedly support their team, which ended up becoming world champions, and millions of fans welcomed their heroes in Buenos Aires and across the country “, said FIFA in the nomination. It was received by Tula, who has not missed a World Cup since 1974.
Endler; Bronze, Williamson, Renard, Mapi Leon; Walsh, Alexia Putellas, Obendorf; Alex Morgan, Sam Kerr, Beth Mead it was the best women’s team according to FIFA for The Best Award.
Courtois; Achraf, Van Dijk, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Casemiro, Modric; Messi, Benzema, Haaland and Mbappé They are the eleven chosen by FIFA within the best eleven FIFPro.
Alexia Putellas, Beth Mead and Alex Morgan were the three finalists, and the first of them was the winner. He plays for Barcelona and for the Spanish team.
Lionel Andrés Messi was chosen the best player of 2022 for having won the 2022 World Cup with the Argentine team and for his performance at PSG. He beat Mbappé and Benzemá, both French.
