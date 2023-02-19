The British Film Academy has delivered its awards this Sunday, the Bafta 2023. The German film No news at the front It has been the big winner, transforming seven of the 14 nominations it had into prizes, including best film and best direction. In addition, it is the foreign-language film that has won the most Bafta in the history of these awards. Banshees by Inisherin It has won four awards out of the 10 nominations it came with. Elvis He has achieved another four statuettes.

These have been the main winners at the 2023 Bafta Awards:

Best film

best direction

Edward Berger ( No news at the front ) (WINNER)

Martin McDonagh ( Banshees by Inisherin )

Park Chan-wook ( Decision to Leave )

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert ( All at once everywhere)

Todd Field ( TÁR )

Gina Prince-Bythewood (the king woman)

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett ( TÁR ) (WINNER)

viola davis the king woman)

Danielle Deadwyler ( till )

Ana de Armas ( Blonde )

Emma Thompson ( Good luck, Big Leo)

Michelle Yeoh (All at once everywhere)

Cate Blanchett at the Bafta Awards. Vianney Le Caer (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler by (Elvis) (WINNER)

Colin Farrell ( Banshees of Inisherin)

brendan fraser (The whale)

Daryl McCormack ( Good luck, Big Leo)

Paul Mescal ( aftersun )

Bill Nighy (Living room)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau ( The whale)

Kerry Condom ( Banshees by Inisherin ) (WINNER)

dolly de leon The triangle of sadness)

Jamie Lee Curtis ( All at once everywhere)

Carey Mulligan (At Discover)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson ( Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan ( Banshees of Inisherin) (WINNER)

Ke Huy Quan (All at once everywhere)

Eddie Redmayne ( The angel of Death)

Albrecht Schuch ( No news at the front)

Michael Ward (The empire of light)

Barry Keoghan, with his Bafta for best supporting actor for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’. Vianney Le Caer (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

best british film

aftersun

Banshees by Inisherin (WINNER)

Brian and Charles

the empire of light

Good luck Big Leo

Living room

Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical

look how they run

the swimmers

The Prodigy

Best Foreign Language Film

No news at the front (Edward Berger; Germany) (WINNER)

Argentina, 1985 (Santiago Mitre; Argentina)

the rebel empress (Marie Kreutzer; Austria)

Decision to Leave (Park Chan-wook; South Korea)

The Quiet Girl (Colm Bairéad; Ireland)

best documentary

All That Breathes (Shaunak Sen)

beauty and pain (Laura Poitras)

fire of love (Sarah Dosa)

Moonage Daydream (Brett Morgen)

Navalny (Daniel Roher) (WINNER)

The crew of the documentary ‘Navalny’ poses with their Bafta. TOLGA AKMEN (EFE)

Best Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh ( Banshees of Inisherin) (WINNER)

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert ( All at once everywhere)

Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner ( The Fabelmans)

Todd Field ( TÁR )

Ruben Östlund (The triangle of sadness)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell ( No news at the front) (WINNER)

Kazuo Ishiguro ( Living room )

Colm Bairead ( The Quiet Girl)

Rebecca Lenkiewicz ( At Discover)

Samuel D Hunter (The whale)

best soundtrack

Volker Bertelmann ( No news at the front) (WINNER)

Justin Hurwitz ( Babylon )

Carter Burwell ( Banshees of Inisherin)

They are Lux ( All at once everywhere)

Alexandre Desplat (Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro)

best casting

aftersun

No news at the front

Elvis (WINNER)

Everything at once everywhere

The triangle of sadness

best animated film

british revelation

Charlotte Wells ( aftersun ) (WINNER)

Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre ( Blue jean)

Marie Liden ( Electric Malady)

Katy Brand ( Good luck, Big Leo)

Maia Kenworthy (rebellion)

Rising Star (Public Voted)

naomi ackie

Sheila Atim

Emma Mackey (WINNER)

Daryl McCormack

Aimee Lou Wood

