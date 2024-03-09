The anime industry has grown substantially in the last year. Not only has its popularity increased in the West, but we constantly see quality productions that surpass what we have seen in past years. Thus, A few days ago Crunchyroll's Anime Awards 2024 took place, where Jujutsu Kaisen, Suzume, Oshi no Konoand more anime were awarded.

2024 was a great year for anime, since the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen stole the public's attention, everyone sang Idol, and many were moved by the first episode of Zom100. Although this industry was not free of problems, mainly related to work hours and complicated productions, Crunchyroll's 2024 Anime Awards focused on celebrating the final productsand here we tell you who all the winners were.

Anime of the Year

(OSHI NO KO)

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Chainsaw Man

JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2 – (WINNER)

Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc

VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

Best Series in Progress

Attack on Titan – Final Season: The Final Chapters – Special 1

JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2

Spy x Family S01 Cour 2

Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc

ONE PIECE – (WINNER)

VINLAND SAGA S02

Best Original Anime

Akiba Maid War

BIRDIE WING -Golf Girl's Story-Season 2

Buddy Daddies – (WINNER)

Do It Yourself!

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch From Mercury

THE MARGINAL SERVICE

Best New Series

(OSHI NO KO)

Chainsaw Man – (WINNER)

Hell's Paradise

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Heavenly Delusion

Zoom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best film

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Blue Giant

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-

PSHYCO-PASS: Providence

Suzume – (WINNER)

THE FIRST SLAM DUNK

Best Director

Daisuke Hiramaki – (OSHI NO KO)

Hirotaka Mori – Heavenly Delusion

Keiichiro Saito – BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Ryu Nakayama – Chainsaw Man

Shota Goshozono – JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2 – (WINNER)

Best Animation

Attack on Titan – Final Season: The Final Chapters – Special 1

Chainsaw Man

JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2

Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc – (WINNER)

Mob Psycho 100 III

TRIGUN STAMPEDE

Best Artistic Direction

(OSHI NO KO)

Chainsaw Man

Hell's Paradise

JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2

Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc – (WINNER)

Zoom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Character Design

(OSHI NO KO)

Chainsaw Man

Hell's Paradise

JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2 – (WINNER)

Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc

TRIGUN STAMPEDE

Best Cinematography

Attack on Titan – Final Season: The Final Chapters – Special 1

Chainsaw Man

Heavenly Delusion

JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2 – (WINNER )

Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc

VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

Best Action Anime

Attack on Titan – Final Season: The Final Chapters – Special 1

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation

Chainsaw Man

Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc

JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2 – (WINNER)

ONE PIECE

Best Comedy Anime

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Buddy Daddies

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

Spy x Family Season 1 Cour 2 – (WINNER)

URUSEYATSURA

Zoom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Drama Anime

(OSHI NO KO)

Attack on Titan – Final Season: The Final Chapters – Special 1 – (WINNER)

Heavenly Delusion

My Happy Marriage

To Your Eternity Season 2

VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

Best Fantasy Anime

Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc – (WINNER)

Hell's Paradise

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

Mushoku Tensei: Reincarnation from Scratch Season 2

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

Best Romance Anime

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces – (WINNER)

Insomniacs after school

My Happy Marriage

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Skip and Loafer

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Best Daily Life Anime

BOCCHI THE ROCK! – (WINNER)

Do It Yourself!

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Insomniacs after school

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Skip and Loafer

Best Main Character

Denji – Chainsaw Man

Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan

Hitori Gotoh – BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Monkey D. Luffy – ONE PIECE – (WINNER)

Shigeo Kageyama – Mob Psycho 100

Thorfinn – VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

Best Supporting Character

Arataka Reigen – Zoom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Hange Zoe – Attack on Titan

Kana Arima – (OSHI NO KO)

Power – Chainsaw Man

Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN – (WINNER)

Suguru Geto – JUJUTSU KAISEN

Character “We Must Always Protect”

Anya Forger – Spy x Family – (WINNER)

Bojji – Ranking of Kings

Hitori Gotoh – Hitori Gotoh

Pochita – Chainsaw Man

Suletta Mercury – Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury

Best Japanese Performance

Atsumi Tanezaki – Anya Forger (Spy x Family)

Kikunosuke – Denji (Chainsaw Man)

Mayumi Tanaka – Monkey D. Luffy (ONE PIECE)

Yoshino Aoyama – Hitori Gotoh (BOCCHI THE ROCK!)

Yuki Kaji – Eren Jager (Attack on Titan)

Yuuichi Nakamura – Satoru Gojo (JUJUTSU KAISEN) – (WINNER)

Best Interpretation in Latin Spanish

Armando Corona Ibarrola (Muichiro Tokito) – Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc

Emilio Treviño (Denji) – Chainsaw Man – (WINNER)

Gerardo Ortega (Mash Burnedead) – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

José Gilberto Vilchis (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN S02

Manuel Campuzano (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 lll

Nycolle González (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume

Best Musical Performance

Idol – (OSHI NO KO) – (WINNER)

KICK BACK – Chainsaw Man

Seisyun Complex – BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Suzume – Suzume

Where Our Blue Is – JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2

WORK – Hell's Paradise

Best Opening

Idol – (OSHI NO KO)

innocent arrogance – Heavenly Delusion

KICK BACK – Chainsaw Man

Song of the Dead – Zoom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Where Our Blue Is – JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2 – (Winner)

WORK – Hell's Paradise

Best Ending

Akari – JUJUTSU KAISEN S02 – (WINNER)

Color – Spy x Family Season 1 Cour 2

Happiness of the Dead – Zoom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

HAWARI NIOKU CENTI (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades)

Kogi Kogare – Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc

Mephisto – (OSHI NO KO)

Best Soundtrack

(OSHI NO KO)

Attack on Titan – Final Season: The Final Chapters – Special 1 – (WINNER)

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Chainsaw Man

Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc

Suzume

As you saw, this was a very loaded awards ceremony. In addition to all the victories of Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Oshi no Ko and Vinland Sagahighlights the fact that Emilio Treviño, a voice actor from Mexico, won an award for his performance as Denji in the dubbed version of Chainsaw Man, a role that he will surely resume when the film of this anime is released in the future. On related topics, we already know when the movie will be released. Spy x Family: Code White in Mexico. Likewise, this is the first trailer for the third season of One Punch Man.

Editor's Note:

I can't imagine how 2025 will manage to have a year as full of quality anime as 2024 was. Last year managed to offer a combination of long-awaited adaptations, high-quality continuations, and original productions that took us by surprise. Without a doubt, this can well be considered one of the best periods in this industry.

Via: Crunchyroll