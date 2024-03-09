The anime industry has grown substantially in the last year. Not only has its popularity increased in the West, but we constantly see quality productions that surpass what we have seen in past years. Thus, A few days ago Crunchyroll's Anime Awards 2024 took place, where Jujutsu Kaisen, Suzume, Oshi no Konoand more anime were awarded.
2024 was a great year for anime, since the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen stole the public's attention, everyone sang Idol, and many were moved by the first episode of Zom100. Although this industry was not free of problems, mainly related to work hours and complicated productions, Crunchyroll's 2024 Anime Awards focused on celebrating the final productsand here we tell you who all the winners were.
Anime of the Year
- (OSHI NO KO)
- BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Chainsaw Man
- JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2 – (WINNER)
- Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc
- VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2
Best Series in Progress
- Attack on Titan – Final Season: The Final Chapters – Special 1
- JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2
- Spy x Family S01 Cour 2
- Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc
- ONE PIECE – (WINNER)
- VINLAND SAGA S02
Best Original Anime
- Akiba Maid War
- BIRDIE WING -Golf Girl's Story-Season 2
- Buddy Daddies – (WINNER)
- Do It Yourself!
- Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch From Mercury
- THE MARGINAL SERVICE
Best New Series
- (OSHI NO KO)
- Chainsaw Man – (WINNER)
- Hell's Paradise
- BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Heavenly Delusion
- Zoom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best film
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
- Blue Giant
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-
- PSHYCO-PASS: Providence
- Suzume – (WINNER)
- THE FIRST SLAM DUNK
Best Director
- Daisuke Hiramaki – (OSHI NO KO)
- Hirotaka Mori – Heavenly Delusion
- Keiichiro Saito – BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Ryu Nakayama – Chainsaw Man
- Shota Goshozono – JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2 – (WINNER)
Best Animation
- Attack on Titan – Final Season: The Final Chapters – Special 1
- Chainsaw Man
- JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2
- Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc – (WINNER)
- Mob Psycho 100 III
- TRIGUN STAMPEDE
Best Artistic Direction
- (OSHI NO KO)
- Chainsaw Man
- Hell's Paradise
- JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2
- Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc – (WINNER)
- Zoom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Character Design
- (OSHI NO KO)
- Chainsaw Man
- Hell's Paradise
- JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2 – (WINNER)
- Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc
- TRIGUN STAMPEDE
Best Cinematography
- Attack on Titan – Final Season: The Final Chapters – Special 1
- Chainsaw Man
- Heavenly Delusion
- JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2 – (WINNER)
- Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc
- VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2
Best Action Anime
- Attack on Titan – Final Season: The Final Chapters – Special 1
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation
- Chainsaw Man
- Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc
- JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2 – (WINNER)
- ONE PIECE
Best Comedy Anime
- BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Buddy Daddies
- MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
- Spy x Family Season 1 Cour 2 – (WINNER)
- URUSEYATSURA
- Zoom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Drama Anime
- (OSHI NO KO)
- Attack on Titan – Final Season: The Final Chapters – Special 1 – (WINNER)
- Heavenly Delusion
- My Happy Marriage
- To Your Eternity Season 2
- VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2
Best Fantasy Anime
- Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc – (WINNER)
- Hell's Paradise
- MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
- Mushoku Tensei: Reincarnation from Scratch Season 2
- Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
Best Romance Anime
- Horimiya: The Missing Pieces – (WINNER)
- Insomniacs after school
- My Happy Marriage
- My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
- Skip and Loafer
- Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
Best Daily Life Anime
- BOCCHI THE ROCK! – (WINNER)
- Do It Yourself!
- Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
- Insomniacs after school
- My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
- Skip and Loafer
Best Main Character
- Denji – Chainsaw Man
- Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan
- Hitori Gotoh – BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Monkey D. Luffy – ONE PIECE – (WINNER)
- Shigeo Kageyama – Mob Psycho 100
- Thorfinn – VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2
Best Supporting Character
- Arataka Reigen – Zoom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
- Hange Zoe – Attack on Titan
- Kana Arima – (OSHI NO KO)
- Power – Chainsaw Man
- Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN – (WINNER)
- Suguru Geto – JUJUTSU KAISEN
Character “We Must Always Protect”
- Anya Forger – Spy x Family – (WINNER)
- Bojji – Ranking of Kings
- Hitori Gotoh – Hitori Gotoh
- Pochita – Chainsaw Man
- Suletta Mercury – Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury
Best Japanese Performance
- Atsumi Tanezaki – Anya Forger (Spy x Family)
- Kikunosuke – Denji (Chainsaw Man)
- Mayumi Tanaka – Monkey D. Luffy (ONE PIECE)
- Yoshino Aoyama – Hitori Gotoh (BOCCHI THE ROCK!)
- Yuki Kaji – Eren Jager (Attack on Titan)
- Yuuichi Nakamura – Satoru Gojo (JUJUTSU KAISEN) – (WINNER)
Best Interpretation in Latin Spanish
- Armando Corona Ibarrola (Muichiro Tokito) – Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc
- Emilio Treviño (Denji) – Chainsaw Man – (WINNER)
- Gerardo Ortega (Mash Burnedead) – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
- José Gilberto Vilchis (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN S02
- Manuel Campuzano (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 lll
- Nycolle González (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume
Best Musical Performance
- Idol – (OSHI NO KO) – (WINNER)
- KICK BACK – Chainsaw Man
- Seisyun Complex – BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Suzume – Suzume
- Where Our Blue Is – JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2
- WORK – Hell's Paradise
Best Opening
- Idol – (OSHI NO KO)
- innocent arrogance – Heavenly Delusion
- KICK BACK – Chainsaw Man
- Song of the Dead – Zoom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
- Where Our Blue Is – JUJUTSU KAISEN SO2 – (Winner)
- WORK – Hell's Paradise
Best Ending
- Akari – JUJUTSU KAISEN S02 – (WINNER)
- Color – Spy x Family Season 1 Cour 2
- Happiness of the Dead – Zoom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
- HAWARI NIOKU CENTI (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades)
- Kogi Kogare – Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc
- Mephisto – (OSHI NO KO)
Best Soundtrack
- (OSHI NO KO)
- Attack on Titan – Final Season: The Final Chapters – Special 1 – (WINNER)
- BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Chainsaw Man
- Kimetsu No Yaiba: Blacksmith Village Arc
- Suzume
As you saw, this was a very loaded awards ceremony. In addition to all the victories of Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Oshi no Ko and Vinland Sagahighlights the fact that Emilio Treviño, a voice actor from Mexico, won an award for his performance as Denji in the dubbed version of Chainsaw Man, a role that he will surely resume when the film of this anime is released in the future. On related topics, we already know when the movie will be released. Spy x Family: Code White in Mexico. Likewise, this is the first trailer for the third season of One Punch Man.
Editor's Note:
I can't imagine how 2025 will manage to have a year as full of quality anime as 2024 was. Last year managed to offer a combination of long-awaited adaptations, high-quality continuations, and original productions that took us by surprise. Without a doubt, this can well be considered one of the best periods in this industry.
Via: Crunchyroll
#winners #Anime #Awards #Atomix
Leave a Reply