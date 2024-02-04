The celebration of the best in music is about to begin with the 66th Grammy Awards. This year will be remembered as one of the most important in Taylor Swift's career. The American singer is one of the nominees for album of the year, but perhaps the most anticipated moment for her fans is the possible announcement of 'Reputation (Taylor's Version) -abbreviated REP TV on social networks—his sixth studio album published in November 2017.
Another of the most anticipated celebrities of the night is SZA, who leads the charts with nine Grammy nominations. Your song Kill Bill, an R&B ballad, has earned her nominations for record of the year, song of the year and best R&B performance. Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers follow with seven nominations. Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff have also earned six nominations.
LIST OF WINNERS
Album of the year
- World Music RadioJon Batiste
- The Recordboygenius
- Endless Summer VacationMiley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean BlvdKing's wool
- The Age of PleasureJanelle Monáe
- GUTSOlivia Rodrigo
- MidnightsTaylor Swift
- S.O.S.SZA
Record of the year
- Worshipby Jon Batiste
- Not Strong Enoughby boygenius
- flowersby Miley Cyrus
- What Was I Made For?by Billie Eilish
- On My Mamaby Victoria Monet
- vampireby Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Heroby Taylor Swift
- Kill Billby SZA
song of the year
- A&Wcomposed by Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey and Sam Dew
- Anti-Herocomposed by Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift
- Butterflycomposed by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
- Dance the Night (for Barbie), composed by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- flowerscomposed by Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack
- Kill Billcomposed by Rob Bisel, Carter Lang and Solána Rowe
- vampirecomposed by Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo
- What Was I Made For? (For Barbie), composed by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell
Best new artist
- Grace Abrams
- fred again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monet
- The War and Treaty
Latin pop album
- The fourth sheetby Pablo Alboran
- Beautiful HumansVol. 1, by AleMor
- Blindlyby Paula Arenas
- The granddaughterby Pedro Capó
- Don Juanby Maluma
- X Me (Vol. 1)by Gaby Moreno
urban music album
Latin or alternative rock album
Composer of the year (Non-classical)
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Solo pop performance
- flowersby Miley Cyrus
- Paint the Town Redby Doja Cat
- What Was I Made For?by Billie Eilish
- vampireby Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Heroby Taylor Swift
Pop performance in duo or group
- Thousand Milesby Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
- Candy Necklaceby Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
- Never Felt So Aloneby Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
- Karmaby Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
- Ghost in the Machineby SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
pop album
- Chemistryby Kelly Clarkson
- Endless Summer Vacationby Miley Cyrus
- Gutsby Olivia Rodrigo
- -(Subtract)by Ed Sheeran
- Midnightsby Taylor Swift
Electronic or dance album
- Playing Robots Into Heavenby James Blake
- For That Beautiful Feelingby The Chemical Brothers
- Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)by Fred again..
- Kx5by Kx5
- Quest for Fireby Skrillex
rock performance
metal interpretation
- Bad Manby Disturbed
- Phantom of the Operaby Ghost
- 72 Seasonsby Metallica
- Hive Mindby Slipknot
- Jadedby Spiritbox
rock song
- angrycomposed by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Andrew Watt
- Ballad of a Homeschooled Girlcomposed by Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo
- Emotion Sicknesscomposed by Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore and Troy Van Leeuwen
- Not Strong Enoughcomposed by Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus
- rescuedcomposed by Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear
rock album
- But Here We Areby Foo Fighters
- Starcatcherby Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasonsby Metallica
- This Is Whyby Paramor
- In Times New Roman…from Queens of the Stone Age
Alternative music performance
- Belinda Saysby Alvvays
- Body Paintby Arctic Monkeys
- Cool About Itby boygenius
- A&W, by Lana Del Rey
- This Is Whyby Paramore
Alternative music album
- The Carby Arctic Monkeys
- The Recordby boygenius
- Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvdby Lana Del Rey
- Cracker Islandby Gorillaz
- I Inside the Old Year Dyingby PJ Harvey
R&B album
- Girls Night Outby Babyface
- What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)by Coco Jones
- Special Occasionby Emily King
- Jaguar IIby Victoria Monet
- Clear 2: Soft Life EPby Summer Walker
R&B performance
- Summer Too Hotby Chris Brown
- Back to Loveby Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
- ICUby Coco Jones
- How Does It Make You Feelby Victoria Monet
- Kill Billby SZA
Traditional R&B performance
- Simpleby Babyface featuring Coco Jones
- Luckyby Kenyon Dixon
- hollywoodby Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét
- Buenos diasby PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol
- Love Languageby SZA
R&B song
- Angelcomposed by Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster and Coleridge Tillman
- Back to Lovecomposed by Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper and Alexandra Isley
- ICUcomposed of Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba and Roy Keisha Rockette
- On My Mamacomposed by Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre and Charles Williams
- Snoozecomposed by Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe and Leon Thomas
Progressive R&B album
- Since I Have a Loverby 6lack
- The Love Album: Off the Gridby Diddy
- Not goingby Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy
- The Age of Pleasureby Janelle Monáe
- S.O.S.by SZA
rap album
- Her Lossby Drake & 21 Savage
- Michaelby Killer Mike
- Heroes & Villainsby Metro Boomin
- King's Disease IIIby Nas
- Utopiaby Travis Scott
rap song
- Attentioncomposed by Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini and Ari Starace
- Barbie Worldfor Barbie composed by Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj
- Just Wanna Rockcomposed by Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods and Javier Mercado
- Rich Flexcomposed by Brytavious Chambers, Isaac Zac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael Finatik Mule and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph
- Scientists & Engineerscomposed by Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson
rap performance
- The Hillbilliesby Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
- love lettersby Black Thought
- Rich Flexby Drake & 21 Savage
- Scientists & Engineersby Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
- Playersby Coi Leray
Melodic rap performance
- Sittin' on Top of the Worldby Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
- Attentionby Doja Cat
- Spin Bout Uby Drake & 21 Savage
- All My Lifeby Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
- Lowby SZA
