The celebration of the best in music is about to begin with the 66th Grammy Awards. This year will be remembered as one of the most important in Taylor Swift's career. The American singer is one of the nominees for album of the year, but perhaps the most anticipated moment for her fans is the possible announcement of 'Reputation (Taylor's Version) -abbreviated REP TV on social networks—his sixth studio album published in November 2017.

Another of the most anticipated celebrities of the night is SZA, who leads the charts with nine Grammy nominations. Your song Kill Bill, an R&B ballad, has earned her nominations for record of the year, song of the year and best R&B performance. Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers follow with seven nominations. Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff have also earned six nominations.

More information

LIST OF WINNERS

Album of the year

World Music Radio Jon Batiste

The Record boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd King's wool

The Age of Pleasure Janelle Monáe

GUTS Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights Taylor Swift

S.O.S.SZA

Record of the year

Worship by Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough by boygenius

flowers by Miley Cyrus

What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish

On My Mama by Victoria Monet

vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Kill Billby SZA

song of the year

A&W composed by Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey and Sam Dew

Anti-Hero composed by Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift

Butterfly composed by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

Dance the Night (for Barbie), composed by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

flowers composed by Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack

Kill Bill composed by Rob Bisel, Carter Lang and Solána Rowe

vampire composed by Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo

What Was I Made For? (For Barbie), composed by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell

More information

Best new artist

Grace Abrams

fred again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monet

The War and Treaty

Latin pop album

The fourth sheet by Pablo Alboran

Beautiful Humans Vol. 1, by AleMor

Blindly by Paula Arenas

The granddaughter by Pedro Capó

Don Juan by Maluma

X Me (Vol. 1)by Gaby Moreno

urban music album

More information

Latin or alternative rock album

Composer of the year (Non-classical)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Solo pop performance

flowers by Miley Cyrus

Paint the Town Red by Doja Cat

What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish

vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Heroby Taylor Swift

Pop performance in duo or group

Thousand Miles by Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile

Candy Necklace by Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

Never Felt So Alone by Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish

Karma by Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice

Ghost in the Machineby SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

pop album

Chemistry by Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus

Guts by Olivia Rodrigo

-(Subtract) by Ed Sheeran

Midnightsby Taylor Swift

More information

Electronic or dance album

Playing Robots Into Heaven by James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling by The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) by Fred again..

Kx5 by Kx5

Quest for Fireby Skrillex

rock performance

metal interpretation

Bad Man by Disturbed

Phantom of the Opera by Ghost

72 Seasons by Metallica

Hive Mind by Slipknot

Jadedby Spiritbox

rock song

angry composed by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Andrew Watt

Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl composed by Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo

Emotion Sickness composed by Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore and Troy Van Leeuwen

Not Strong Enough composed by Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus

rescuedcomposed by Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear

rock album

But Here We Are by Foo Fighters

Starcatcher by Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons by Metallica

This Is Why by Paramor

In Times New Roman…from Queens of the Stone Age

Alternative music performance

Belinda Says by Alvvays

Body Paint by Arctic Monkeys

Cool About It by boygenius

A&W, by Lana Del Rey

This Is Whyby Paramore

Alternative music album

The Car by Arctic Monkeys

The Record by boygenius

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island by Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dyingby PJ Harvey

More information

R&B album

Girls Night Out by Babyface

What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) by Coco Jones

Special Occasion by Emily King

Jaguar II by Victoria Monet

Clear 2: Soft Life EPby Summer Walker

R&B performance

Summer Too Hot by Chris Brown

Back to Love by Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley

ICU by Coco Jones

How Does It Make You Feel by Victoria Monet

Kill Billby SZA

Traditional R&B performance

Simple by Babyface featuring Coco Jones

Lucky by Kenyon Dixon

hollywood by Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét

Buenos dias by PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol

Love Languageby SZA

R&B song

Angel composed by Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster and Coleridge Tillman

Back to Love composed by Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper and Alexandra Isley

ICU composed of Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba and Roy Keisha Rockette

On My Mama composed by Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre and Charles Williams

Snoozecomposed by Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe and Leon Thomas

Progressive R&B album

Since I Have a Lover by 6lack

The Love Album: Off the Grid by Diddy

Not going by Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy

The Age of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe

S.O.S.by SZA

rap album

Her Loss by Drake & 21 Savage

Michael by Killer Mike

Heroes & Villains by Metro Boomin

King's Disease III by Nas

Utopiaby Travis Scott

rap song

Attention composed by Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini and Ari Starace

Barbie World for Barbie composed by Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj

Just Wanna Rock composed by Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods and Javier Mercado

Rich Flex composed by Brytavious Chambers, Isaac Zac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael Finatik Mule and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph

Scientists & Engineerscomposed by Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson

rap performance

The Hillbillies by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

love letters by Black Thought

Rich Flex by Drake & 21 Savage

Scientists & Engineers by Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

Playersby Coi Leray

Melodic rap performance

Sittin' on Top of the World by Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

Attention by Doja Cat

Spin Bout U by Drake & 21 Savage

All My Life by Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

Lowby SZA

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe