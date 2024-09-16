The Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles (California, USA) has hosted the 2024 Emmy Awards, awarded by the American Television Academy. Throughout a long gala broadcast by the ABC network, the best series, programs and performers of the past season have been known. The first season of Shogun had 25 nominations and tonight it has achieved a total of four, which join the 14 it won a few days ago at the technical Emmys. The second season of the comedy The Bear (who started with 23) has achieved four, plus seven from the technicians, while Hacks It has taken four in total. As a limited series it has triumphed My stuffed reindeer.

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) WINNER

Lionel Boyce (The Bear)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks)

Paul Rudd (Only murders in the building)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott College)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Drama Supporting Actor

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) WINNER

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

Leading actor in comedy

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) WINNER

Matt Berry (What we do in the shadows)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin (Only murders in the building)

Martin Short (Only murders in the building)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Jeremy Allen White, star of ‘The Bear’, in the second season of the series.

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear) WINNER

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott College)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott College)

Meryl Streep (Only murders in the building)

Drama Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) WINNER

Christine Baranski (The golden age)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Leading actress in comedy

Jean Smart (Hacks) WINNER

Quinta Brunson (Abbott College)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only murders in the building)

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Better reality of competition

Traitors WINNER

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Supporting actress in a miniseries or television movie

Jessica Gunning (My stuffed reindeer) WINNER

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Nava Mau (My stuffed reindeer)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Polar Night

Best Scripted Variety Program

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Best Writing for a Special Program

Alex Edelman, Just for us WINNER

The Oscars

Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia, The old man and the pool

John Early, Now more than ever

Jacqueline Novak, Get on your knees

Best Directing for a Limited Series/Television Movie

Steven Zaillian, (Ripley) WINNER

Weronika Tofilska, (Episode 4, Baby Reindeer)

Noah Hawley, (The tragedy of the commons, Fargo)

Gus Van Sant, (Pilot, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Millicent Shelton, (Poirot, Chemistry Lessons)

Issa Lopez, (True Detective: Polar Night

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, (Bulletproof, Hacks) WINNERS

Quinta Brunson, (Race day, Abbott Elementary)

Christopher Storer and Joanna Carlo, (Fish, The Bear)

Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, (Orlando, Girls5eva)

Best Talk Show

The Daily Show WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Lamorne Morris (Fargo) WINNER

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)

Robert Downey Jr. (The sympathizer)

Tom Goodman-Hill (My stuffed reindeer)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Polar Night

Lewis Pullman (Cooking with chemistry)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Lamorne Morris receives her Emmy. Mario Anzuoni (REUTERS)

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Will Smith, (Negotiating with tigers, Slow Horses) WINNER

Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, (Ritz, The Crown)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, (The End, Fallout)

Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, (First Date, Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, (Anjin, Shogun)

Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, (Crimon Sky, Shōgun)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd, (My stuffed reindeer) WINNER

Steven Zaillian, (Ripley)

Charlie Brooker, (Joan is horrible, Black Mirror)

Noah Hawley, (The Tragedy of the Commons (Fargo)

Ron Nyswaner, (You are wonderful, fellow travelers)

Issa Lopez, (Part 6, True Detective: Polar Night)

Best Direction of a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer, (Fish, The Bear) WINNER

Randall Einhorn, (Party, Abbott Elementary)

Ramy Youssef, (Honeydew, The Bear)

Guy Ritchie, (Refined aggression, The gentlemen)

Lucia Aniello, (Bulletproof, Hacks)

Mary Lou Belli, (I’m The Pappy”, The Ms. Pat Show)

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Frederick E. O. Toye, (Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky, Shogun) WINNER

Stephen Daldry, (Sleep, Dearie Sleep, The Crown)

Mimi Leder, (The Overview Effect, The Morning Show)

Hiro Murai, (First date, Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Saul Metzstein, (Strange Games, Slow Horses)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, (Beat LA, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)

Leading actor in a miniseries or television film

Richard Gadd (My stuffed reindeer) WINNER

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote Vs The Swans)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Leading actress in a miniseries or television movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Polar Night) WINNER

Brie Larson (Cooking with chemistry)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sofia Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans)

A scene from ‘True Detective: Polar Night’. HBO

Miniseries or anthology series

My stuffed reindeer WINNER

Fargo

Cooking with chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Polar Night

Leading actor in drama

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) WINNER

Idris Elba (Hijack)

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Walton Goggles (Fallout)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Leading actress in a drama

Anna Sawai (Shogun) WINNER

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The golden age)

Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne and Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko, two of the characters that make up the main trio of ‘Shōgun’. Katie Yu/FX

Drama series

Shogun WINNER

The Crown

Fallout

The golden age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Slow Horses

The three-body problem

Comedy series

Hacks WINNER

Abbott College

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only murders in the building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What we do in the shadows

A scene from the TV series ‘Hacks’. Experts say intergenerational relationships can help people feel younger. Courtesy of HBO

