The Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles (California, USA) has hosted the 2024 Emmy Awards, awarded by the American Television Academy. Throughout a long gala broadcast by the ABC network, the best series, programs and performers of the past season have been known. The first season of Shogun had 25 nominations and tonight it has achieved a total of four, which join the 14 it won a few days ago at the technical Emmys. The second season of the comedy The Bear (who started with 23) has achieved four, plus seven from the technicians, while Hacks It has taken four in total. As a limited series it has triumphed My stuffed reindeer.
Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) WINNER
Lionel Boyce (The Bear)
Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
Paul Rudd (Only murders in the building)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott College)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Drama Supporting Actor
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) WINNER
Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
Takehiro Hira (Shogun)
Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
Leading actor in comedy
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) WINNER
Matt Berry (What we do in the shadows)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Steve Martin (Only murders in the building)
Martin Short (Only murders in the building)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear) WINNER
Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott College)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott College)
Meryl Streep (Only murders in the building)
Drama Supporting Actress
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) WINNER
Christine Baranski (The golden age)
Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
Lesley Manville (The Crown)
Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)
Leading actress in comedy
Jean Smart (Hacks) WINNER
Quinta Brunson (Abbott College)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Selena Gomez (Only murders in the building)
Maya Rudolph (Loot)
Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Better reality of competition
Traitors WINNER
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Supporting actress in a miniseries or television movie
Jessica Gunning (My stuffed reindeer) WINNER
Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge)
Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Nava Mau (My stuffed reindeer)
Kali Reis (True Detective: Polar Night
Best Scripted Variety Program
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Best Writing for a Special Program
Alex Edelman, Just for us WINNER
The Oscars
Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia, The old man and the pool
John Early, Now more than ever
Jacqueline Novak, Get on your knees
Best Directing for a Limited Series/Television Movie
Steven Zaillian, (Ripley) WINNER
Weronika Tofilska, (Episode 4, Baby Reindeer)
Noah Hawley, (The tragedy of the commons, Fargo)
Gus Van Sant, (Pilot, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
Millicent Shelton, (Poirot, Chemistry Lessons)
Issa Lopez, (True Detective: Polar Night
Best Writing for a Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, (Bulletproof, Hacks) WINNERS
Quinta Brunson, (Race day, Abbott Elementary)
Christopher Storer and Joanna Carlo, (Fish, The Bear)
Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, (Orlando, Girls5eva)
Best Talk Show
The Daily Show WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Lamorne Morris (Fargo) WINNER
Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
Robert Downey Jr. (The sympathizer)
Tom Goodman-Hill (My stuffed reindeer)
John Hawkes (True Detective: Polar Night
Lewis Pullman (Cooking with chemistry)
Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Best Writing for a Drama Series
Will Smith, (Negotiating with tigers, Slow Horses) WINNER
Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, (Ritz, The Crown)
Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, (The End, Fallout)
Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, (First Date, Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, (Anjin, Shogun)
Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, (Crimon Sky, Shōgun)
Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Richard Gadd, (My stuffed reindeer) WINNER
Steven Zaillian, (Ripley)
Charlie Brooker, (Joan is horrible, Black Mirror)
Noah Hawley, (The Tragedy of the Commons (Fargo)
Ron Nyswaner, (You are wonderful, fellow travelers)
Issa Lopez, (Part 6, True Detective: Polar Night)
Best Direction of a Comedy Series
Christopher Storer, (Fish, The Bear) WINNER
Randall Einhorn, (Party, Abbott Elementary)
Ramy Youssef, (Honeydew, The Bear)
Guy Ritchie, (Refined aggression, The gentlemen)
Lucia Aniello, (Bulletproof, Hacks)
Mary Lou Belli, (I’m The Pappy”, The Ms. Pat Show)
Best Directing for a Drama Series
Frederick E. O. Toye, (Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky, Shogun) WINNER
Stephen Daldry, (Sleep, Dearie Sleep, The Crown)
Mimi Leder, (The Overview Effect, The Morning Show)
Hiro Murai, (First date, Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
Saul Metzstein, (Strange Games, Slow Horses)
Salli Richardson-Whitfield, (Beat LA, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)
Leading actor in a miniseries or television film
Richard Gadd (My stuffed reindeer) WINNER
Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
Jon Hamm (Fargo)
Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote Vs The Swans)
Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Leading actress in a miniseries or television movie
Jodie Foster (True Detective: Polar Night) WINNER
Brie Larson (Cooking with chemistry)
Juno Temple (Fargo)
Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans)
Miniseries or anthology series
My stuffed reindeer WINNER
Fargo
Cooking with chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Polar Night
Leading actor in drama
Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) WINNER
Idris Elba (Hijack)
Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
Walton Goggles (Fallout)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Dominic West (The Crown)
Leading actress in a drama
Anna Sawai (Shogun) WINNER
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Carrie Coon (The golden age)
Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Drama series
Shogun WINNER
The Crown
Fallout
The golden age
The Morning Show
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Slow Horses
The three-body problem
Comedy series
Hacks WINNER
Abbott College
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only murders in the building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What we do in the shadows
