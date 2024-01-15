Succession with 27 nominations, The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (23) and Ted Lasso with 21 they led the candidates for the Emmy Awards 2023, awarded by the United States Television Academy. This year, the gala was kept in suspense due to the writers' strike to which other unions in the sector have joined, including the interpreters themselves. These are the winners in the main categories of the 124 in total.

Comedy supporting actress

Winner: Ayo Edebiri ( The Bear )

Alex Borstein ( The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Janelle James ( Abbott College )

Sheryl Lee Ralph ( School Abbott )

Juno Temple Ted Lasso )

Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso )

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Comedy leading actress

Winner: Quinta Brunson ( Abbott College )

Christina Applegate Dead to Me )

Rachel Brosnahan ( The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel )

Natasha Lyonne ( Poker Face )

Jenna OrtegaWednesday)

Drama Supporting Actress

Winner: Jennifer Coolidge ( The White Lotus )

Elizabeth Debicki ( The Crown )

Meghann Fahy ( The White Lotus )

Sabrina Impacciatore ( The White Lotus )

Aubrey Plaza ( The White Lotus )

Rhea Seehorn ( Better Call Saul )

J. Smith-Cameron ( Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Drama Supporting Actor

comedy supporting actor

Winner: Ebon Moss-Bachrach ( The Bear )

Anthony Carrigan ( Barry )

Phil Dunster ( Ted Lasso )

Brett Goldstein ( Ted Lasso )

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Tyler James Williams (Abbott College )

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Comedy lead actor

Winner: Jeremy Allen White ( The Bear )

Bill Hader Barry )

Martin Short ( Only murders in the building )

Jason Segel ( Shrinking )

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

drama series

comedy series

Miniseries or anthology series

Beef

Dahmer —Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman is in trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Leading drama actor

Jeff Bridges ( The Old Man)

Brian Cox ( Succession)

Kieran Culkin ( Succession )

Bob Odenkirk ( Better Call Saul )

Pedro Pascal ( The Last of Us )

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Leading drama actress

Sharon Horgan Bad Sisters )

Melanie Lynskey ( Yellowjackets )

Elizabeth Moss ( The Handmaid's Tale )

Bella Ramsey The Last of Us )

Keri Russell The diplomat )

Sarah SnookSuccession)

A scene from the series 'Abbott School'. Ser Baffo (AP)

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series 'Dahmer'. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Leading actor in a miniseries or television movie

Taron Egerton ( Blackbird )

Kumail Nanjiani ( Welcome to Chippendales )

Evan Peters Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story )

Daniel Radcliffe ( Weird: The Al Yankovic Story )

Michael Shannon ( George & Tammy )

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Leading actress in a miniseries or television movie

Ali Wong ( Beef )

Dominique Fishback Swarm )

Jessica Chastain George & Tammy )

Kathryn Hahn ( Tiny Beautiful Things )

Lizzy Caplan Fleishman is in trouble )

Riley KeoughDaisy Jones And The Six)

