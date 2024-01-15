Succession with 27 nominations, The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (23) and Ted Lasso with 21 they led the candidates for the Emmy Awards 2023, awarded by the United States Television Academy. This year, the gala was kept in suspense due to the writers' strike to which other unions in the sector have joined, including the interpreters themselves. These are the winners in the main categories of the 124 in total.
Comedy supporting actress
- Winner: Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Janelle James (Abbott College)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (School Abbott)
- Juno TempleTed Lasso)
- Hannah WaddinghamTed Lasso)
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Comedy leading actress
- Winner: Quinta Brunson (Abbott College)
- Christina ApplegateDead to Me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna OrtegaWednesday)
Drama Supporting Actress
- Winner: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
- Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Drama Supporting Actor
comedy supporting actor
- Winner: Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott College)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
Comedy lead actor
- Winner: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
- Bill HaderBarry)
- Martin Short (Only murders in the building)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
drama series
comedy series
Miniseries or anthology series
- Beef
- Dahmer —Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fleishman is in trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Leading drama actor
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Leading drama actress
- Sharon HorganBad Sisters)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
- Bella RamseyThe Last of Us)
- Keri RussellThe diplomat)
- Sarah SnookSuccession)
Leading actor in a miniseries or television movie
- Taron Egerton (Blackbird)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Evan PetersDahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
- Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
- Steven Yeun (Beef)
Leading actress in a miniseries or television movie
- Ali Wong (Beef)
- Dominique FishbackSwarm)
- Jessica ChastainGeorge & Tammy)
- Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
- Lizzy CaplanFleishman is in trouble)
- Riley KeoughDaisy Jones And The Six)
