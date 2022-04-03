Violinist Curtis Stewart performs at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3. VALERIE MACON (AFP)

The music industry lives its big night this Sunday in Las Vegas. The Academy presents the Grammys at the 64th edition of the gala, which is being held for the first time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 7:00 p.m. local time, after the event was postponed due to the pandemic situation. South African comedian Trevor Noah will repeat as master of ceremonies. Singer Jon Batiste is the favorite of the night, with 11 nominations, but all eyes are also on Olivia Rodrigo, who at just 19 years old is up for four of the main awards – album, recording, song of the year and best new artist-. At the ceremony, among others, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, J. Balvin or Bruno Mars will perform.

Although the big prizes of the night will not be announced until the gala, the Academy has already published the partial list of winners. Among the winners in the Latin categories are the Cuban-Canadian singer Álex Cuba, the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny and the Colombian Juanes, who won the category of best Latin or alternative rock album over C. Tangana and Nathy Peluso. Rubén Blades has won the award for best Latin tropical album.

These are some of the winners before the gala:

Best Pop Solo Performance

Driver LicenseOlivia Rodrigo

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

love for saleTony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

aliveRüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

SubconsciouslyBlack Coffee

Best Alternative Music Album

daddy’s homeSt Vincent

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Tree FallsTaylor Eigsti

best rock performance

Making a FireFoo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

AlienDream Theater

best rock song

Waiting on a WarDave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear songwriters (Foo Fighters)

best rock album

Medicine at MidnightFoo Fighters

Best R&B Performance

Leave the Door OpenSilkSonic

Pick Up Your FeelingsJasmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

fight for youHER

Best R&B Song

Leave the Door OpenBrandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars composers (Silk Sonic)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Table for TwoLucky Daye

Best Melodic Rap Performance

hurricaneKanye West with The Weeknd and Lil Baby.

best rap song

prisonDwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West and Mark Williams songwriters (Kanye West with Jay-Z)

best rap album

Call Me if You Get LostTyler, the Creator

Best Latin Pop Album

MendoAlex Cuba

Best Urban Music Album

The Last World TourBad Bunny

Best Latin or Alternative Rock Album

OriginJuanes

Best Regional Mexican Music Album

at my 80’sVicente Fernandez

Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing!Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orchestra

Best American Roots Performance

cryJon Batiste

Best American Roots Song

cryJon Batiste and Steve McEwan

