The music industry lives its big night this Sunday in Las Vegas. The Academy presents the Grammys at the 64th edition of the gala, which is being held for the first time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 7:00 p.m. local time, after the event was postponed due to the pandemic situation. South African comedian Trevor Noah will repeat as master of ceremonies. Singer Jon Batiste is the favorite of the night, with 11 nominations, but all eyes are also on Olivia Rodrigo, who at just 19 years old is up for four of the main awards – album, recording, song of the year and best new artist-. At the ceremony, among others, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, J. Balvin or Bruno Mars will perform.
Although the big prizes of the night will not be announced until the gala, the Academy has already published the partial list of winners. Among the winners in the Latin categories are the Cuban-Canadian singer Álex Cuba, the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny and the Colombian Juanes, who won the category of best Latin or alternative rock album over C. Tangana and Nathy Peluso. Rubén Blades has won the award for best Latin tropical album.
These are some of the winners before the gala:
Best Pop Solo Performance
Driver LicenseOlivia Rodrigo
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
love for saleTony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
aliveRüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
SubconsciouslyBlack Coffee
Best Alternative Music Album
daddy’s homeSt Vincent
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Tree FallsTaylor Eigsti
best rock performance
Making a FireFoo Fighters
Best Metal Performance
AlienDream Theater
best rock song
Waiting on a WarDave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear songwriters (Foo Fighters)
best rock album
Medicine at MidnightFoo Fighters
Best R&B Performance
Leave the Door OpenSilkSonic
Pick Up Your FeelingsJasmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
fight for youHER
Best R&B Song
Leave the Door OpenBrandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars composers (Silk Sonic)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Table for TwoLucky Daye
Best Melodic Rap Performance
hurricaneKanye West with The Weeknd and Lil Baby.
best rap song
prisonDwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West and Mark Williams songwriters (Kanye West with Jay-Z)
best rap album
Call Me if You Get LostTyler, the Creator
Best Latin Pop Album
MendoAlex Cuba
Best Urban Music Album
The Last World TourBad Bunny
Best Latin or Alternative Rock Album
OriginJuanes
Best Regional Mexican Music Album
at my 80’sVicente Fernandez
Best Tropical Latin Album
Salswing!Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orchestra
Best American Roots Performance
cryJon Batiste
Best American Roots Song
cryJon Batiste and Steve McEwan
