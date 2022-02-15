There Williams restarts with Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi for the new regulatory era of Formula 1 which starts in 2022. After the three-year experience with George Russell, who has made us savor the joy of the podium after four years of fasting, the Grove team wants to continue the his path of rebirth to return to fighting in the front as at the beginning of the hybrid era.

The partnership with Mercedes continues to be solid despite the choice to focus on a talent from the Red Bull school: an important cornerstone, but which does not limit the independence of the historic English team.

On the eve of the presentation of the new FW44, the first after the death of Sir Frank, we review all the Williams cars that starred between 2014 and 2021, starting with the historic collaboration with Martini.

2021 | FW43B

Drivers: George Russell – Nicholas Latifi

2020 | FW43

Drivers: George Russell / Jack Aitken – Nicholas Latifi

2019 | FW42

Drivers: George Russell – Robert Kubica

2018 | FW41

Drivers: Lance Stroll – Sergei Sirotkin

2017 | FW40

Drivers: Felipe Massa – Lance Stroll

2016 | FW38

Drivers: Felipe Massa – Valtteri Bottas

2015 | FW37

Drivers: Felipe Massa – Valtteri Bottas

2014 | FW36

Drivers: Felipe Massa – Valtteri Bottas