The next season is getting closer and closer and we already have some big names on the table for players who will be in the Spanish LaLiga. Therefore, we are going to review all the arrivals and departures of the First Division teams in the transfer market that has taken place so far:
Highs: There are no new arrivals so far.
Low: Gorosabel (end of contract), Samu Omorodion (on loan from Atlético), Ianis Hagi (on loan from Glasgow Rangers), Rafa Marín (on loan from Real Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (on loan from Atlético de Madrid), Álex Sola (on loan from Real Sociedad).
High: Djaló (Sp. Braga), Gorosabel (Alavés).
Low: Raúl García (retired), Muniain (without team), Dani García (without team) and Morcillo (without team)
Highs: There are no registrations so far.
Low: Memphis (without team), Gabriel Paulista (free, Besiktas), Mario Hermoso (without team), Vitolo (without team).
Highs: Hansi Flick (coach).
Low: Sergiño Dest (PSV), Joao Félix (loan Atlético), Cancelo (loan Manchester City), Xavi Hernández (coach), Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace), Marc Guiu (Chelsea)
High: There are no registrations so far.
Low: Renato Tapia (without team).
High: There are no new arrivals so far.
Low: Keita Baldé (end of Spartak Moscow loan), Nico Melamed (free, Almería), Joselu (Real Madrid/Al Gharafa), Óscar Gil, Víctor Ruiz and Keidi Bare (end of contract)
High: Chrisantus Uche (Ceuta).
Low: Greenwood (loan Manchester United), Latasa (loan Real Madrid), Oscar Rodriguez and Carmona (loan Sevilla), Diego Rico (loan Real Sociedad), Fuzato (loan Ibiza), Ilaix Moriba (loan RB Leipzig), Mata (free), Maksimovic (free, Panathinaikos).
High: Ladislav Krejci (Sparta Prague), Abel Ruiz (Sporting Braga)
Low: Aleix Gacía (Bayer Leverkusen), Savio (on loan Troyes/Manchester City), Eric García and Pablo Torre (loan Barcelona), Yan Couto (loan Manchester City), Callens (AEK Athens)
Highs: Alex Munoz (free, Levante), Cillessen (NEC Nijmegen), Marvin Park (Real Madrid), Campaign (free), Manu Fuster (Albacete), Ivan Gil (Andorra), Ivan Cedric (free, Valladolid), Dinko Horkas (Lokomotiv Plovdiv), Luis Carrion (coach, Oviedo), Mata (free, Getafe)
Low: Julian Araujo (on loan from Barcelona), Perrone (on loan from Manchester City), Garcia Pimienta (coach, Sevilla), Munir (end of contract), Eric Curbelo, Cristian Herrera and Sergi Cardona (end of contract)
High: Juan Cruz (Betis), Eric Franquesa (purchase option, Levante), Miguel de la Fuente (purchase option, Alavés), Brasanac (purchase option, Osasuna)
Low: Ureña (on loan Girona), Borja López (on loan Zulte Waregem), Djouahra (on loan Rijeka), Abzi (on loan Pau FC), Dani Jiménez (end of contract)
Highs: Jagoba Arrasate (coach)
Low: Nacho Vidal (on loan Osasuna), Radonjic (on loan Torino), Javier Aguirre (coach), Amath (Valladolid), Jaume Costa
High: Vicente Moreno (coach)
Low: Mojica (on loan from Villarreal), Jagoba Arrasate (coach)
High: There are no registrations so far
Low: Kike Pérez (on loan from Valladolid), Miguel Crespo (on loan from Fenerbahce)
High: Perraud (Southampton), Marc Roca (signed property, Leeds United)
Low: Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace), Sokratis (retired), Claudio Bravo, Juan Cruz (Leganés), Rober González (purchase option, NEC Nimega)
Highs: Mbappé (free, PSG), Endrick (Palmeiras)
Low: Nacho (Al Qadsiah SAU), Kroos (retired), Joselu (on loan from Espanyol), Kepa (on loan from Chelsea)
Highs: There are no new arrivals so far
Low: André Silva (on loan RB Leipzig), Javi Galán (on loan Atlético de Madrid), Tierney (on loan Arsenal), Diego Rico (Getafe)
High: García Pimienta (coach), Chidera Ejuke (free, CSKA Moscow)
Low: Óliver Torres (Rayados), Quique Sánchez Flores (coach), Agoumé (on loan to Inter), Soumaré (on loan to Leicester), Alejo Véliz (on loan to Tottenham), Hannibal (on loan to Manchester United), Sergio Ramos (end of contract)
Highs: Dimitrievski (Lightning)
Low: Peter Federico (on loan Real Madrid), Yaremchuk (on loan Brugge), Amallah (on loan Valladolid)
High: Amath (Mallorca), Meseguer and André Ferreira (Granada), Juric (Parma)
Low: Lucas Oliveira (on loan Cruzeiro), Tárrega (on loan Valencia), Raúl Moro (on loan Lazio), Stipe Biuk (on loan Los Angeles FC), Iván Cédric (end of contract)
Highs: There are no registrations so far.
Low: Pepe Reina (end of contract), Yerson Mosquera and Guedes (on loan to Wolverhampton), Capoue, Coquelin, Albiol, Alberto Moreno and Morales (end of contracts)
