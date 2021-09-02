Barcelona’s summer has been marked by the club’s deep economic crisis, but this has not prevented arrival movements, although it has led to more departure movements than expected. Messi’s departure has been the highlight of the Blaugrana market.
These are the ups and downs of Barcelona for the 2021/22 season:
Barcelona activated their purchase right over Emerson Royal and paid 14 million euros to sign the Betis side. The footballer has made his debut with Koeman, but he has not lasted long in the Blaugrana team. It came out on the last market day.
Koeman called for a forward and came on the horn. Barcelona, at 23:59, sent LaLiga the agreement with Sevilla for the loan of Luuk de Jong. There is a purchase option.
Yusuf Demir, the promise of Austrian football, has come on loan to Barcelona for half a million euros, with a purchase option for 10 million euros. The footballer has a record in the first team.
Memphis Depay is Barcelona’s star signing this season. The Dutchman arrives at the request of Koeman, after ending his contract at Olympique de Lyon. He has started the season well and has already scored two goals.
Sergio Agüero arrived at Barcelona after ending his contract with Manchester City. The initial idea was that he shared attack with Messi, but the 10 has not renewed. He is injured and will not play until November.
Èric García had it done with Barcelona before the elections. The central defender has ended his contract with Manchester City and has decided to return to his home, Barcelona. The season has started as a starter.
Jean-Clair Todibo, Juan Miranda, Carles Aleñá and Monchu returned after loan. All have returned to leave transferred or yielded.
As it arrived it left. Emerson Royal is the most expensive high and low of Barcelona. The winger has signed for Tottenham in exchange for 25 million euros.
Junior Firpo did not have prominence last season with Barcelona and has left this summer. Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United has paid 15 million euros.
The bombshell on the last day of the transfer market. Griezmann returns to Atlético de Madrid. The French arrived on loan to the Metropolitan. The figures are still confusing, but the Frenchman would have left on loan for two seasons for 10 million euros, with a purchase option of 40 million.
Nobody in Barcelona will remember that Jean-Clair Todibo played at the Camp Nou. He has gone to Nice for eight and a half million euros.
Carles Aleñá has not found a place in Barcelona and has chosen to leave permanently. Getafe, the club in which he played on loan last season, has paid 5 million.
It seemed that Rey Manaj had earned a spot at Barcelona in preseason, but no. The footballer has been loaned out on the last day of the market to Spezia in Serie A.
Lionel Messi has left Barcelona … and he has done it for free. Barcelona has not managed to exceed the rules of financial fair play and has not been able to renew him. The Argentine has signed for PSG, where he will play with Sergio Ramos and Neymar.
Nobody remembered that Matheus Fernandes was at Barcelona, some never knew. It has left as it arrived, without attracting attention.
Francisco Trincão has been loaned out to Wolverhampton, the Portuguese Premier League team. The wolves have reserved a purchase option for 30 million euros.
