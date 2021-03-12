The extraordinary turnaround that has just taken place in Brazil with the legal situation of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva threatens to constitute the possibly definitive collapse of Lava Jato, the largest cause against corruption in the history of Brazil and which has greatly ramified part of Latin America. This consequence is not the result of the provisional lifting of the charges handed down to the PT leader, who was not found innocent. It is due to the verification of political management of the file by the then judge Sergio Moro of Curitiba, who would have fought with the former Social Democratic leader to benefit the one who would later take him to the Ministry of Justice, President Jair Bolsonaro.

These maneuvers today have the consequence of listing to its final agony a cause of notable and exemplary importance that detected the existence of a ring of private companies, among which the giant Odebrecht stood out, to distribute the public works by overbilling the contracts and return the favor with bribes. to the entire political class, from the left to the right. That happened during the PT governments.

The judges of the Supreme Court, the Olympus of justice in that country, have been retracing Moro’s case with regard to Lula since November 2019 when the justice, arguing that he still had appeals, released him from the prison in which he remained 580 days, part of a sentence of 8 years and 10 months for passive corruption.

The counteroffensive to that provision occurred last May when a chamber of three judges from Curitiba, Moro’s jurisdiction, rejected the former president’s appeal and confirmed another sentence for 17 years and one month for consider it proven that Lula received from the construction companies Odebrecht and OAS parts valued at about 175 thousand dollars in a country house in São Paulo whose property is attributed to him, in exchange for favors in the concession of contracts with the state-owned Petrobras.

Now, Magistrate Edson Fachin advanced on that front and dropped all the charges against the former president, this time on the grounds that the Moro court that tried him was not competent. So the alleged crime would not have links with that mega cause but it would have been forced in that sense. Gilmar Mendes, Fachin’s colleague in the Supreme Court, was even more explicit about the characterization of the former magistrate’s behavior. “There was a chain of acts damaging to the commitment to impartiality that was undoubtedly part of a power game … Crime is not fought by committing a crime.”

Lula da Silva, the new stage and the look more than suggested in the elections next year. Photo Xinhua

The cases annulled by Fachin, and that returned political rights to the PT leader, are those concerning the Guarujá triplex and a farm located in Atibaia and two other processes related to the Lula Institute. Lula always denied the ownership of those properties and affirms the patrimonial contradiction in which the justice itself sold at least one of them without even consulting it.

But aside from those discussions, the hardest blow to the cause against him came when the blog The Intercept revealed in Brazil conversations between Moro and prosecutors that exposed the political use of the file against Lula to remove him from the electoral race in October 2018. It was revealed there, in addition, why a similar measure was not applied against other politicians accused of the same crimes that the system preferred not to touch. An unexpected gift from this controversial ex-judge to lovers of the fantasy narrative of lawfare.

Domino effect

Lula, let’s clarify, is not released from guilt. He returns to the status of defendant and will be tried again but in another court in Brasilia, which can rule in the same way. Even the opinion of the magistrate of the Court could be removed, maintaining the sentences. But a significant fact of this episode is that what Fachin would have sought with his ruling was try to preserve the core of the Lava Jato cause outside the mud chaparral that Moro generated with the cause against the PT leader.

The notion of a domino effect seems inevitable because if the former judge is declared partial, it will be a precedent from which those who were involved in the investigation will be taken to question the entire process. Thus, the investigation of the greatest theft from the public treasury would collapse, leaving the sign of the impotence of a justice that with that case was exhibited as determined and independent.

The provisional cancellation of the charges is a technical step that is ensured in the Court, as was the release of Lula a year and a half ago. But, among the opacities that surrounded this matter from its inception, it is possible to suppose that politics more than legal pruritus influenced this outcome. The magistrates’ decision comes at a time when the pandemic is out of control in Brazil, with hospitals overwhelmed and the country on the edge.

Criticism against Bolsonaro for his management of the disease accumulates and their inability to guarantee the necessary quantity of vaccines. But it is not only about Covid, it is also about an establishment that seems exhausted with this controversial leader who has already accumulated more than 60 impeachment requests and intends to try for reelection next year. A key piece of information in this development.

Influential media that represent the apex of real power in the gigantic South American economy, such as Or State of São Paulo, already in January they described Bolsonaro as “the most inept president in the history of the nation” who “clings to his position, which he never lived up to, because there are still no political circumstances for his constitutional dismissal.” Far from the initial image of the horseman president of an orthodox liberalism, for that newspaper the country is today trapped in the “Enraged populism of Bolsonarism”.

That vision has more edges. Brazil suffers from the same ideological identification contradictions as the rest of the region, although to a gigantic degree. Bolsonaro was never a liberal as he presumed in the campaign that led him to the presidency, nor was Lula a leftist how it insists on characterizing this union leader who governed from absolute pragmatism, strengthening banks and private industries like never before and adding a huge section of the population to the consuming middle class. “The most popular president in the world”, in the fiery and reiterated praise of his then colleague Barack Obama, who was not exactly a socialist.

Jair Bolsonaro There are no complaints. DPA

The PT leader, persuaded, perhaps rightly, that the processes against him will end up in the archive, has suggested that he will return to the political career and possibly to the PT candidacy next year. In Lula campaign always has wrapped itself in the flags of the revolutionary story like when he crushed the center-right Geraldo Alckmin in the 2006 ballot and won re-election by exhibiting himself as an anti-imperialist, Castro and Marxist leader, and then quickly returned to orthodox pragmatism from the presidency.

His recent comments in defense of the lawfare theory and thanks to the Argentine government, Evo Morales, the San Pablo Forum or the Spanish Chavista José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, they would confirm that you are already on that familiar path. It would start with a favorable wind. Last Sunday, a poll by the Ipec pollster detected that it has a 50% support over the 38% of Bolsonaro whose image, in the disaggregated, already pierced 30% on the way to 28%.

The political scene, however, opens up other unknowns that make it necessary to observe these numbers with moderation. A relevant question is whether Lula will have the capacity to unite the organizations that, in one way or another, enlist in the broad and foggy side of the left. “That Lula return to his 75 years (…) to radicalize the division of the Brazilian nation It is a macabre circus in which I do not want to participate“, already warned the leader of the Trabalhista Democratic Party, Ciro Gomes, who was third in the 2018 elections with 12% of the votes.

Even more eloquent, in the municipal elections of last November, the electorate turned its back on Bolsonaro, crowned with a humiliating defeat in Rio de Janeiro, their political fiefdom, like the PT, which for the first he failed to win the mayoralty in a single Brazilian capital. That election exhibited a central turn of the electorate towards the center along with a significant abstention, a clear fact of repudiation of the political class in a country where voting is mandatory.

In the background weighed, then as now, the pandemic and an inequality exacerbated by the disease that is already the worst in the world. Almost 10 million people lost their jobs in recent months and another 11 million suffered cuts in their income and job quality.

When Moro condemned Lula, the PT leader was listed as the favorite to win the October 2018 elections. Prevented from participating, he appointed Fernando Haddad as the candidate. Bolsonaro crushed him with a difference of more than ten points. That result was not only explained by the absence of the former president in the race. It was a punishment vote. Reflection of a social frustration that unites several aspects.

The former judge and former Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro. The costs of ambition. DPA

The PT, like many of its colleagues from the regional “progress”, hates self-criticism. There was not one in Lula or his successor Dilma Rousseff to explain the very serious plot of Lava Jato, a scandal that is not sterilized by the simple process of denying it. And I also miss a mea culpa for the ruin of the economy That it was not due to the clutches of imperialism, but to the terrible management of this president who wiped out the new middle class created by her mentor. Now Bolsonaro and Lula smile because they hope to benefit each other, radicalizing speeches and promises, on each side of a crack that would leave no room for other players. The final question is whether the story agrees with that assumption.

© Copyright Clarín 2021.