The last and most recent was in the 2011 Clausura Tournament, when they won 2-1 at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, leaving the overall score 3-2. The goals were the work of Francisco Palencia, in the first leg, Javier Cortés scored for the return and again the ‘Gatillero’.

In the first the auriazules won by the slightest difference against the Red Devils of Toluca with a goal from Leonardo Cuéllar; in the second they beat Tuzos del Pachuca 7-3 on aggregate, with goals from Francisco Fonseca (2), Jaime Lozano, Diego Alonso and Israel Castro.

🏆39 years ago today, our Pumas were proclaimed champions of the Inter-American Cup, after beating the Nacional of Uruguay. Do you remember the historic auriazules that made up the squad?#TuCasaTuCancha #SoyDePumas pic.twitter.com/1HBUXqfVV3 — PUMAS (@PumasMX) May 13, 2020

In this game, the university students were superior and won 2-1, with goals from Ricardo Ferretti and Gustavo Vargas.