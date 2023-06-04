One of the most recognized teams in Mexican football is the Pumas. The university team is one of the most representative in the country, however, it has been difficult for them to be constant and this has caused other clubs to surpass them in titles.
Here we present all the championships and trophies that the auriazules have in their history.
In total there are 7 championships that the university has held in its history (1976-77, 1980-81, 1990-91, Closing 2004, Opening 2004, Closing 2009 and Closing 2011). The first came in the 1976-77 season, defeating the Black Lions in the grand final by a score of 1-0.
The last and most recent was in the 2011 Clausura Tournament, when they won 2-1 at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, leaving the overall score 3-2. The goals were the work of Francisco Palencia, in the first leg, Javier Cortés scored for the return and again the ‘Gatillero’.
The last time the feline team won a Copa MX title was in the 1974-75 season. In the grand finale of Bliss they took first place in the final group stage, getting 10 points, leaving the Black Lions as second with 7 units.
The Pumas also already know what it is to be monarchs of the Champion of Champions. There are two titles obtained by the cats, the first in 1974-75 and the second in 2003-04.
In the first the auriazules won by the slightest difference against the Red Devils of Toluca with a goal from Leonardo Cuéllar; in the second they beat Tuzos del Pachuca 7-3 on aggregate, with goals from Francisco Fonseca (2), Jaime Lozano, Diego Alonso and Israel Castro.
Regarding the Concacaf Champion titles, the capitalists have won three medals: 1980, 1982 and 1989.
In 1981, the Pumas were crowned by winning the Inter-American Cup title. The cats tied against Nacional from Uruguay on aggregate 4-4, so everything would be defined in a tiebreaker match in neutral territory, being the Memorial Colliseum in Los Angeles.
In this game, the university students were superior and won 2-1, with goals from Ricardo Ferretti and Gustavo Vargas.
