Major League Soccer follows the actions of the 2023 season, however, names of possible reinforcements for this season and even for the following season are already beginning to be heard, led by the Argentine Lionel Messi which confirmed to inter miami as your next destination.
Here are all the highs, lows and signings of the MLS:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The technician of Los Angeles FC denied the rumors that linked him as selector of the USA.
“The reports are completely fabricated and false. That’s all I can say about it. I am committed to LAFC and hope to be here for a long time.”indicated.
After disassociating himself from psg from France on June 30, the Spaniard would already have decided his new destination.
According to the portal todofichajes.comthe defender will play in Saudi Arabia as the agreement would be close to closing with the al-ahlidespite having offers to join the inter miami and to Seville.
According to the Brazilian press, the Chilean will not continue in the flamenco and would go to MLS next to the argentinian Lionel Messi.
The King will disassociate himself from the Mengao in December and for now another of his destinations could be Liga MX, so I reveal it Throw!since neither Colo Colo neither Boca Juniors They will try to sign him.
Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romanoan expert in transfers worldwide, mentioned that there are possibilities of seeing the Spaniard with the jersey of the inter miami.
Through his Twitter account, the statement stated that the winger has started talks with the store in the city of Miami. However, it is known that the former Barcelona player has two proposals from Saudi Arabia, but has not made a final decision.
Regis Marquesrepresentative of the forward of olympiaspoke with him ‘Sports Cardinal’ about the footballer’s next destination, which could be the MLS or Brazil.
“From the MLS, at the time they seemed like a loan to me, but Olimpia does not accept a loan at this time, only the purchase. The club continues, we are always in contact, now they are looking for a technical director and suddenly they can resume talks “he expressed.
“I was talking to three clubs in Brazil, but we have to talk to Cardona, Olimpia is not going to give away their players because they cannot hire. In July I meet with the president”ended.
According to numerous sources, including the website of the MLS, Minnesota United has a strong interest in acquiring the Finnish attacker on a free transfer.
The striker will become a free agent in July after playing his last game with the Norwich City.
The move has flown under the radar so far, but could be finalized in the coming weeks with a formal announcement in July.
He AC Milan has joined the race for the Argentine from atlanta unitedaccording to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Italian team has started contact with the midfielder, but they also have competition with the napoli.
Nashville SC announced the signing of the Academy product as the club’s first local player.
The 17-year-old striker will be eligible to compete as an MLS Boy in Gold for the 2024 through 2027 seasons, with an option for 2028.
He FC Cincinnati has signed the Gabonese from Al Shabab from Saudi Arabia for 6.5 million euros. His contract runs until the end of 2025, with the option to extend it for another two years.
After still not reaching an agreement with Rayados de Monterrey in the MX Leaguethe Argentine is in the orbit of some clubs in the MLS.
“It becomes the most viable option. From Argentina it is said that the interest of several teams is very great, as well as some MLS teams “reported Multimedia Sports.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#transfer #rumors #MLS #season #Ramos #Vidal #Pukki #Paiva #Boupendza #Almada
Leave a Reply