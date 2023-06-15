Here are all the highs, lows and signings of the MLS:

“The reports are completely fabricated and false. That’s all I can say about it. I am committed to LAFC and hope to be here for a long time.”indicated.

Sergio Ramos is yet to decide his next destination while Saudi clubs have already contacted his agent about possible move this summer. 🇪🇸 #Transfers Al Nassr, Al Hilal along Al-Ittihad are all interested to sign Ramos but no concrete talks have taken place yet. MLS clubs want him pic.twitter.com/Coz8smNM34 — Topskills Sports UK (@topskillsportuk) June 14, 2023

According to the portal todofichajes.comthe defender will play in Saudi Arabia as the agreement would be close to closing with the al-ahlidespite having offers to join the inter miami and to Seville.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Arturo Vidal will not continue in the Brasileirão after his announced departure from Flamengo…now the question is: will he return to Europe?

Will it reach Liga MX or MLS?

Will you go to the First Division of Chile?

Will you expect any offer from Qatar or Saudi Arabia?

It will dawn and we will see! https://t.co/1QN3UU8AOR pic.twitter.com/pN9NjFM1sZ — David Camarena/Дэвид Камарена🗻 (@David2095_Sport) June 14, 2023

The King will disassociate himself from the Mengao in December and for now another of his destinations could be Liga MX, so I reveal it Throw!since neither Colo Colo neither Boca Juniors They will try to sign him.

🚨 Inter Miami negotiating with Jordi Alba 🇪🇦 to SIGN HIM 👉 He will make a decision in the coming weeks, since he has an offer from Saudi inform @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/TXbc5uK6Tk – Soccer Transfers (@FutboolFichajes) June 13, 2023

Through his Twitter account, the statement stated that the winger has started talks with the store in the city of Miami. However, it is known that the former Barcelona player has two proposals from Saudi Arabia, but has not made a final decision.

Regis Marques tells us that there are three clubs in Brazil interested in Guillermo Paiva. He also tells us that 6 months ago there was something in the MLS but it did not advance due to the high clause. #730AM #CardinalDeportivo pic.twitter.com/57buPIW2og —Bruno Pont (@BrunoPont) June 14, 2023

“From the MLS, at the time they seemed like a loan to me, but Olimpia does not accept a loan at this time, only the purchase. The club continues, we are always in contact, now they are looking for a technical director and suddenly they can resume talks “he expressed.

“I was talking to three clubs in Brazil, but we have to talk to Cardona, Olimpia is not going to give away their players because they cannot hire. In July I meet with the president”ended.

Finnish forward Teemu Pukki sounds to join the ranks of Minnesota United. The player is free after his separation from Norwich City. #MinnesotaUnited pic.twitter.com/EaJ29tRBLl – Major League Soccer (@Ligamayorfubol) June 10, 2023

The striker will become a free agent in July after playing his last game with the Norwich City.

The move has flown under the radar so far, but could be finalized in the coming weeks with a formal announcement in July.

🇮🇹 AC Milan started contacts for Thiago Almada, after the departure of Brahim Díaz to Real Madrid. 💰 Atlanta United 🇺🇸 wants at least US$30M for the talented attacker emerged in #Velez. 🗞 The Gazzetta Dello Sport. Would you like to see him in the “Rossonero” shirt? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JIAD2rDyrX – Saturday Vélez (@sabadovelezok) June 15, 2023

The Italian team has started contact with the midfielder, but they also have competition with the napoli.

A historic moment in Club history ⭐ We’re excited to announce we’ve signed 17-year-old Adem Sipić as our first ever MLS Homegrown Player @AdemSipic | #EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/ILlsXZlTMw — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) June 13, 2023

The 17-year-old striker will be eligible to compete as an MLS Boy in Gold for the 2024 through 2027 seasons, with an option for 2028.

FC Cincinnati are closing in on deal to sign Gabon international striker Aaron Boupendza. 🇺🇸🇬🇦 #MLS Fee above $7m, deal being completed soon. pic.twitter.com/T90eSGq1w9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2023

“It becomes the most viable option. From Argentina it is said that the interest of several teams is very great, as well as some MLS teams “reported Multimedia Sports.