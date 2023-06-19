The Spanish team has won the third edition of the UEFA Nations League and the team led by Luis de la Fuente wins its first title. It has not been easy to return to the top, 11 years it has taken the national team to win a title again since Euro 2012 and along the way criticism has rained down on the team and the coach. After the golden generation of the Spanish team, the one that won the Eurocup, World Cup and Eurocup, the transition has not been easy and the bench has suffered too much movement, but after Luis Enrique’s stage it seems that a certain balance has been found in the squad to fight for everything again. This is the fifth title of the selection, here we leave the list of winners in full:
The 1964 Euro Cup is the first title in the history of the Spanish team and it was also won in Spain. In this edition, only the semifinals and the final were played at the same venue, while the rest of the matches were played in the countries of the participating teams.
The Euro Cup is the tournament that Spain has won the most times, since 44 years later Luis Aragonés restored the illusion to the country at the beginning of the golden generation and four years later Del Bosque led the team to its third European title.
The jewel in the crown of the Spanish team, the tournament that every footballer dreams of winning and that in 2010 elevated Spain to the football elite. The 2008-2012 stage have been the 4 best years at the level of national teams in all history, achieving three consecutive championships (all disputed) and led by harmonious football that has been unseen for many years.
Despite being the youngest national team competition, it is one of the ones that has seen the best results from the Spanish team. After a first edition in which they did not qualify for the Final Four, the team was on the brink of victory against France in 2021 and has finally managed to win the tournament in the third edition of the Nations League. This title could be the beginning of another stage in which Spain can aspire to everything.
Apart from these 5 titles, the Spanish team has been very close to winning another two titles. In 1920, they were runners-up at the Antwerp Olympics, while in 2013 an unstoppable Brazil defeated the Spanish in the Confederations Cup to clinch the title.
|
Competition
|
number of championships
|
championship year
|
Nations League
|
1
|
2023
|
eurocup
|
3
|
1964, 2008 and 2012
|
world
|
1
|
2012
