Real Madrid is the most successful club in history and proof of this are all the titles it has won throughout this history. Here we leave you all the titles that Real Madrid has won after winning its last League.
THE LEAGUE: 35
Having just won the title, Real Madrid is positioned with 35 Leagues, increasing its distance from its main pursuer, which is FC Barcelona, which follows with 26. In this last edition, won with Ancelotti, the white team has had an almost perfect year. Only three teams have been able to defeat them.
CHAMPIONS: 13
The King of Europe is Real Madrid and proof of this is its track record in the competition. Although Real Madrid is not doing well, it is a team that is always among the four best teams in Europe. In the last 12 years he has been 10 times. In this edition it remains to be seen if he wins it or not, he will have to come back against City at home next Wednesday.
KING’S CUP: 19
Real Madrid is not a very cupbearing team. It is a competition that has been choking the meringues since Gareth Bale’s famous race against Bartra in Mestalla. Even so, after all his career, he has a good amount. This year they lost in the quarterfinals in a single match in San Mamés.
EUROPEAN SUPERCUP: 4
Real Madrid, despite having 13 Champions Leagues, only has 4 European Super Cups. The last one he conquered in 2017 against Manchester United. The year 2017 could be the best football we have seen Real Madrid practice-
SPANISH SUPERCUP: 12
Despite the new edition of the Spanish Super Cup having a lot of criticism, Real Madrid has a long list of them. This year he won it in Arabia after defeating Barcelona in the semifinals and Athletic Club in the Final. Real Madrid has 12 of them.
CLUB WORLD CUP: 7
Real Madrid has 7 Club World Cups and has won the last four in which it has played. After winning four Champions in five years they won all the World Cups.
#titles #Real #Madrid #won
