He had a career full of ups and downs, but without a doubt he was an example of improvement and at the beginning of his career he was considered a player who would not achieve anything extraordinary, being the laughingstock of social networks and ended up becoming a legend. of Americanism.
Miguel Layun He hung up his boots definitively last night when he was crowned champion with Club América, which won its fourteenth Liga MX title, after more than 15 years of experience where he wore the shirts of several clubs not only in Mexico but also in the Old Continent.
The two-time World Cup winner was a player who left his mark on the club he loved. Before leaving for Europe he became a reference and captain of the Águilas, and after several years he returned to El Nido and closed his career in spectacular fashion, for We remember all the championships that the multifunctional Mexican right back won.
His first trophy as a professional dates back to Closing 2013 where he was a fundamental element to be champion and was the one who scored the final penalty to seal the title against Cruz Azul.
Later he was crowned again with the Águilas in the Opening 2014 and then he was part of the Gold Cup 2015 and Concacaf Cup 2015 which he won being part of the Mexican team. Years passed and he went to Europe and during his stay with the Porto was champion of the First League 2017/18being the only title he won in the Old Continent.
Once he returned to Mexican soccer but to wear the Monterrey Soccer Club shirt, he won the Concacaf Champions League 2019he Opening 2019the MX Cup 2020the Concacaf Champions League 2021 and to conclude he closed with the Opening 2023 for a total of 10 trophies in their display cases, a quite enviable quota for any player.
