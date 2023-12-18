He became the first Mexican to play in Italy's Serie A. He managed to be a multi-time champion, idol and captain of America before going to Europe. He became the full-back with the most assists in the old continent. He scored on his official debut in the Premier League. He left his mark on… pic.twitter.com/aaez8OAdC5

— Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) December 18, 2023