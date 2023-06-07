Manchester City has been the rival to beat in England for more than five years, demonstrating its superiority based on Premier Leagues and with a squad with two players per position. It is not the club with the most history in England, but the team’s recent success is enough to give it an enviable track record.
Despite the fact that they won their first Premier League in the 1936/37 season, the next one did not come until the 1967/68 campaign, and from there another 44 years of waiting until from 2012 it became almost customary to win the Premier for Manchester City. Now, they have 9 Premier League in their showcases.
In this competition they have won four trophies between 1903 and 1968, while in the most modern days of the club they have won three for a total of 7, their last victory being this year.
This is one of the most won competitions for Manchester City. In the last eight years, they have won it six times, adding to the two they won between 1970 and 1975.
This is the only domestic competition in which Manchester City have more runners-up than championships. Up to eight times they were on the verge of winning the trophy, while they have won it six times, the last in 2019.
The pending account that Manchester City has in their palmares is to win trophies outside of England, because they only won one UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in the 1969/70 season and the project of the last few years has been done thinking about winning European titles, especially the Champions League. In this last competition, the 2020 runner-up is the closest they have come to winning before this season, starting as big favorites against Inter Milan.
Manchester City have a golden opportunity this year to win the prestigious treble (Champions, League, Cup), but it would not be the first time they have won three or more titles in one season. In the 2018/19 season, the club won the League, Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, although nothing is comparable to the Champions League, League and Cup treble.
|
Competition
|
Titles
|
seasons
|
Premier League
|
9
|
1936-37, 1967-68, 2011-12, 2013-14, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23
|
FA Cup
|
7
|
1903-04, 1933-34, 1955-56, 1968-69, 2010-11, 2018-19, 2022-23
|
League Cup
|
8
|
1969-70, 1975-76, 2013-14, 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21
|
Community Shield
|
6
|
1937, 1968, 1972, 2012, 2018, 2019
|
UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup
|
1
|
1969-70
