The current Mexican soccer champion, the UANL Tigres, have had a decade worth remembering, their titles and experienced players have given them that idiosyncrasy in Aztec soccer.
Today in 90min we present you all the titles and trophies of the university team.
With the most recent championship obtained against Chivas, the team led by coach Robert Dante SIboldi reached 8 titles in its history: 1977-78, 1981-82, Apertura 2011, Apertura 2015, Apertura 2016, Apertura 2017, Clausura 2019 and Closing 2023.
As far as Copa MX is concerned, the university team adds 3 titlesThe most recent occurred in the Clausura 2014, when they defeated Oaxaca by a score of 3-0, the goals were the work of Juninho, Alan Pulido and Lucas Lobos.
On the other hand, in the Champion of Champions, the Tigers have been proclaimed monarchs on 3 occasions: 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18.
In the last one they beat Santos Laguna in the grand final, winning by a 4-0 win at the Universitario. The goals were from Pizarro, Aquino, Zelarayán and Gignac.
The decade of the 90s was one of the most complicated for Tigres, since they were in the promotion league fighting for a title to the First Division.
In that sector they won two titles, one in the Winter of 1996 and the second in the Summer of 1997.
In the 1996-97 season, Tigres won the promotion title of what was then called Primera ‘A’, to consolidate itself in the highest circuit and not be relegated any further.
